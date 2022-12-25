Paul McCartney Needed Just 5 Words to Sum Up His Musical Relationship With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have spent a lot of time together over the years. The drummer roomed with only one bandmate in The Beatles — Paul. Macca penned some of Ringo’s solo songs, wrote a tune for the drummer’s ex-wife, and pushed for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their friendship goes back decades, which might be why Paul and Ringo’s musical relationship could be summed up in five words by The Beatles bassist.

Paul McCartney (foreground) and Ringo Starr (top) | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr formed The Beatles’ rhythm section

Ringo sat in with The Beatles before he officially joined the band. Paul knew Ringo was the perfect drummer for the band almost instantly. It took several years, but Paul responded to one drumming legend’s Ringo criticism by using his family’s inside joke in a savage takedown.

The praise went both ways.

They had a close musical bond as The Beatles’ rhythm section, with Ringo on drums and Paul playing bass. Yet Ringo once said he could watch Paul play piano for hours on end.

Making music together for the better part of a decade helped the bandmates grow close. They’ve continued making music together over the year, and Paul needed only five words to sum up his musical relationship with Ringo.

Paul said his musical relationship with Ringo ‘is a sort of magic’

Ringo and Paul were a tight-knit rhythm section with The Beatles. Decades later, they rated as one of the best rhythm sections ever (via Drum Magazine). Their time together in the Fab Four was so magical that they continued working together over the decades since the band broke up.

Paul gave Ringo a song (“Six O’Clock”) for his self-titled solo album in 1973. A decade later, Ringo played on Paul’s Tug Of War (1982) and Pipes of Peace (1983) records, plus Macca’s Give My Regards to Broad Street soundtrack (1984).

It’s been hard to keep them apart. Paul provided backup vocals and played bass on two songs from Ringo’s 2017 album Give More Love. Macca sang on the 2020 Ringo song “Here’s to the Night.” The former Richard Starkey drummed on several tracks from Paul’s Flaming Pie record (1997), including “The World Tonight,” which spent 10 weeks on the singles charts.

Those frequent collaborations hint at their close bond. Paul needed just five words to sum up his musical relationship with Ringo (per GQ via Grunge):

“To sit down with Ringo is always a great thing. It’s always worthwhile. It’s always fun. I’m thinking, ‘My God, you know the memories across this 10-yard gap here, him on the drums and me on the bass, the lifetime that’s going on here.’ So, you know, it’s a sort of magic.”

The key words there are “it’s a sort of magic.” Despite the years apart and pursuing different passion projects, Paul and Ringo have a magical connection that allows them to settle back into a groove. They were bandmates. They roomed together. The pair remained friends after The Beatles split. All of that contributes to Paul and Ringo’s magical musical relationship.

The pair maintain a close relationship outside of music

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

Paul once threw Ringo out of his house when the drummer tried to deliver a letter from the other three Beatles. Yet that moment of conflict didn’t sour their relationship.

In the 21st century, Paul pulled some strings to help Ringo attain his well-deserved spot in the Rock & Roll of Fame. Macca gave the induction speech when his friend entered. Some of the drummer’s humor must have rubbed off on Paul because he had a Ringo-like response when someone asked what he could do to help his friend become a knight.

The pair also FaceTime each other regularly. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr maintain a magical musical relationship, and their bond extends beyond the recording studio.