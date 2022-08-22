How Paul McCartney Reacted When Neil Young Sang The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ With the Removed Lyrics

Paul McCartney and John Lennon had issues with the original lyrics of The Beatles‘ “I Saw Her Standing There,” so they changed the song. Neil Young performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with the original lyrics. Subsequently, Paul revealed what he thought about the cover.

Paul McCartney gave John Lennon ‘that look’ after writing a line from The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

During a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Paul discussed the evolution of “I Saw Her Standing There.” “‘I Saw Her Standing There,’ my line was, ‘She was just 17 and she’d never been a beauty queen,'” he recalled. “And I gave that look to John, like, ‘Beauty queen?’

“And he sort of gave me a ‘Beauty queen?’ look back,” Paul remembered. “So we just said, ‘Let’s do something different.’ Then ‘You know what I mean’ came up, which is much more satisfying.”

Paul McCartney explained why Neil Young ‘had’ to sing the song with the original lines

Young later learned about the original lyrics of “I Saw Her Standing There.” “I was telling Neil Young this story once,” he said. “We were doing something — the Hollywood Pavement of Fame, or whatever you call it. I said to him, ‘It was ‘beauty queen’ originally.’ He said, ‘Oh, great,’ then I thought he’d just forgotten it.”

Young didn’t forget it. “But that evening we were playing, I think it was MusiCares, and he did ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ with the original lyrics,” Paul added. “‘Just 17 and she’d never been a beauty queen.’ That’s Neil. He had to do that. Sounded good, I must say. But I like the revised lyric better.”

How The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“I Saw Her Standing There” became a modest hit for The Beatles in the United States. The song reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. The tune appeared on the compilation album 1962-1966. The compilation reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for 175 weeks.

“I Saw Her Standing There” was far less popular in the United Kingdom. According to The Official Charts Company, the song reached No. 90 there for one week. Meanwhile, 1962-1966 became a huge hit in the U.K. There, the album reached No. 3 and lasted 167 weeks on the chart.

The original lyrics of “I Saw Her Standing There” are mostly forgotten — but Young brought them back to life.

