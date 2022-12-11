Paul McCartney Had a Ringo Starr-Like Response When Asked If he Could Help Ringo Become a Knight

Ringo Starr came from humble beginnings and became a wealthy, internationally famous rock star. Yet he never outgrew his background. Ringo and his wife lived like simple people in their mansion, and the drummer never lost the sense of humor he developed during his working-class childhood. His wit might have rubbed off on his Beatles bandmates. Paul McCartney channeled Ringo when someone asked if he could help Ringo become a British knight.

Ringo Starr kept a down-to-earth attitude despite fame and fortune

The sense of humor Ringo developed during his working-class upbringing never left him. One rocker who played with him maintained Ringo was the most approachable Beatle since he didn’t have a self-important attitude.

Ringo’s humor and straightforward nature helped the Beatles handle their fame well. His good-natured ribbing, which his Fab Four bandmates returned in kind, kept the group grounded. That might be why they avoided ending up like Elvis Presley.

The quick jokes must have rubbed off on his Beatles bandmates. Paul McCartney seemed to channel Ringo when someone asked him to help the drummer become a knight.

Paul McCartney channeled Ringo when discussing the drummer’s knighthood: ‘Last time I went by, the queen was out’

The Beatles earned MBE (Members of the British Empire) in 1965. More than 20 years later, Paul became one of the few rock musicians Queen Elizabeth II personally knighted when she did the honors in 1997.

As Sir Paul McCartney, some thought he might help his former drummer earn the same honors. Paul channeled Ringo with a joking response, writes Michael Seth Starr (no relation to Ringo) in With a Little Help:

“Yeah, well, don’t look at me. The last time I went by, she [the queen] was out. Otherwise, I would have popped in and said, ‘Look, love, Sir Richard Starkey!’ Because I do think it’s about time, but she probably was a bit busy with Sir Brucie [comedian Bruce Forsyth].” Paul McCartney’s Ringo Starr-like response when asked about helping Ringo become a knight

Paul met the queen multiple times before she died. Yet even a British knight doesn’t have the kind of pull to put other potential knights at the front of the line. The drummer, as is his nature, remained humble as he watched other artists earned knighthood. Still, Ringo eventually joined Paul as a knight when the drummer earned the honors during a 2018 ceremony performed by Prince William.

Paul and the former Richard Starkey remain friends

The Beatles split on less-than-perfect terms after nearly a decade of making music — and history – together. Their shared history ensured each of them remained close with the others. That includes Ringo and Paul.

The Beatles bassist once said he needed just one moment to realize Ringo was the perfect drummer for the band. The other half of the rhythm section was the only bandmate Ringo roomed with while on tour.

Paul once threw Ringo out of his house when the drummer tried to deliver a letter from the other three Beatles. Yet that moment of conflict didn’t sour their relationship. Macca shared an emotional message with Ringo shortly before The Beatles broke up.

In the 21st century, Paul gave the induction speech when Ringo entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the two FaceTime each other regularly. The two surviving Beatles remain close, which might explain why Paul McCartney channeled a bit of Ringo Starr when talking about knighthood.

