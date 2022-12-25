Paul McCartney Said George Harrison Was ‘Cocky’ and Had a Good Sense of Himself as a Kid

Paul McCartney said his former bandmate, George Harrison, was “cocky” and had a good sense of himself as a kid. George didn’t lose his sense of self.

George Harrison and The Beatles | Max Scheler – K & K/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said George Harrison was ‘cocky’ as a kid

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Paul said George was “a cocky little guy with a good sense of himself; he wasn’t cowed by anything.”

Paul and George went to the same school. Although Paul was a grade above George, the pair bonded over their love of music. Later, after Paul joined John Lennon’s band, The Quarrymen, he suggested they get George to join.

How George’s personality formed as a kid

George grew up very sure of himself. In George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door by Graeme Thomson, George’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, said, “He was very secure within himself, and you only really get that security from a very tight and loving family as a child.”

George’s personality stemmed from what his parents taught him during childhood. Harold Harrison taught him good work ethics and to be a valuable member of society. Although the family didn’t have much money, Louise Harrison ensured her children knew they weren’t “peasants” and could aspire to be anything.

George’s sister, Louise, told Joshua M. Greene in Here Comes The Sun: The Spiritual And Musical Journey Of George Harrison, “She taught us to think, to question things, to always be kind, never kowtow to big shots or lord over the lowly.

“We were never to cringe in fear but neither were we to become bullies toward anyone. And we took care of one another. If there was only one apple, we’d each get a quarter.”

Growing up in Liverpool had also given George his “mix of cheek and charm and forthrightness, his dry wit, love of wordplay, his dislike of the ‘bulls***‘ which he, in later times, seemed to smell almost everywhere,” Thomson wrote. George remained “stubborn, wickedly funny, irreverent, thoughtful, brooding, inclusive, independent, oddly embittered, cocky, lustful, a playful glint rarely far from his eye.”

George was also direct and made eye contact, which unnerved some reporters during some of the most awkward interviews. All of this meant he was confident, had nothing to hide, and was authentic in everything he did. Plus, being a Liverpudlian gave him a unique sense of humor.

George had a complex personality.

George’s earliest memory involves him performing for his family

One of George’s earliest memories conveys his confidence in himself as a kid. George was “standing on a leather stool and singing folk singer Josh White’s ‘One Meatball’ to his family’s great delight.”

“He had these animal puppets,” his sister said, “and he’d do skits with them for us. He was funny and outgoing and the family doted on him.” Louise said her brother had fun growing up and was “always the center of attention.”

George would “entertain a constant traffic of family and friends with songs and skits,” Greene wrote. Louise came from a large Irish family, so little George never had any shortage of audience members.

Paul might’ve thought George was cocky as a kid, but he had a good sense of self that helped him through some of the most challenging times in his life.