Paul McCartney said The Beatles‘ “Hey Bulldog” features a rap section. Subsequently, Paul said the Fab Four always tried to be musically eclectic. He said this attitude influenced Ringo Starr’s drumming.

Paul McCartney said The Beatles’ ‘Hey Bulldog’ features a ‘crazy’ part

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the origin of “Hey Bulldog.” “I remember ‘Hey Bulldog’ as being one of John’s songs and I helped him finish it off in the studio, but it’s mainly his vibe.” he said. “There’s a little rap at the end between John and I, we went into a crazy little thing at the end.”

Paul explained why the Fab Four’s music was eclectic. “We always tried to make every song different because we figured, ‘Why write something like the last one? We’ve done that,'” he said.

Paul McCartney said The Beatles ‘were always on a staircase to heaven’

Paul elaborated on The Beatles’ refusal to repeat themselves. “We were always on a staircase to heaven, we were on a ladder so there was never any sense of stepping down a rung, or even of staying on the same rung, it was better to move one rung ahead,” he said.

Paul revealed this approach to music influenced Ringo’s drumming. “That’s why we had strange drum sounds using tables and tops of packing cases,” he said. “We’d say to Ringo, ‘We heard that snare on the last song.’ Whereas now, a drummer just sets up for a whole album, he keeps the same sound for his whole career!” Paul said The Beatles, on the other hand, were always experimenting.

How ‘Hey Bulldog’ and the ‘Yellow Submarine’ album performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Hey Bulldog” was never a single; therefore, it didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The Beatles included the tune on the soundtrack for Yellow Submarine. “Hey Bulldog” was one of the original songs on the soundtrack album, which includes some previously released material such as “All You Need Is Love” and instrumental tracks in addition to new songs. The album hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 25 weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports “Hey Bulldog” never charted in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine soundtrack hit No. 3 in the U.K. It remained on the chart for 10 weeks.

“Hey Bulldog” was not one of The Beatles’ hits but it shows the band was eclectic.

