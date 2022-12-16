Paul McCartney Once Explained Why His Song for Ringo Starr’s Wife Didn’t Mention Her Name

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr share a unique bond as the only surviving members of The Beatles. Their relationship started deepening its roots almost as soon as Ringo joined the band. The drummer roomed with only one bandmate on tour — Paul. Even before then, Macca knew Ringo was the perfect drummer for The Beatles when he sat in with the group. They’ve been friends for more than 60 years, so it shouldn’t be a surprise Paul wrote a song for Ringo’s ex-wife when she died. It’s a touching ballad, but Paul explained why he didn’t mention her name.

Ringo Starr married one of his first girlfriends after he joined The Beatles

Ringo and Maureen Cox started a relationship around the time he joined The Beatles in 1962. They married in 1965 and later lived like simple people in their mansion.

Ringo and Mo, as her husband and friends affectionately called her, had three children together. Yet their union started to fall apart just as The Beatles did. Ringo conducted affairs during the marriage; his wife responded in kind. Her dalliance with George Harrison effectively ended Ringo’s marriage.

Ringo and Mo divorced in 1975.

Nearly 20 years had passed since their relationship ended, but Ringo sat at Cox’s bedside when she died from leukemia in 1994. Paul soon wrote a song in her honor, but Macca doesn’t mention Cox by name in the tune, and he once explained why.

Paul McCartney’s song for Ringo’s wife didn’t mention her by name, and Macca explained why

Paul wasn’t married to Mo and never had an affair with her (as far as the world knows). Yet her death affected him so much that he immediately wrote “Little Willow” in her honor.

The song appeared on Macca’s 1997 album Flaming Pie. Paul wrote it for himself, his former Beatles road roommate, and Ringo and Mo’s adult children. “I wanted to somehow convey how much I thought of her. For her and her kids. It certainly is heartfelt, and I hope it will help a bit,” Paul said of “Little Willow” in the album liner notes (per Grunge).

Yet Paul once explained why his song for Ringo’s wife didn’t mention her by name. It was so the tune had a more universal impact, he said (via Grunge):

“I know I was very affected by Maureen’s death, and I remember just going into a room and putting those sentiments into that song. [B]ut it wasn’t called ‘Maureen,’ it was called ‘Little Willow.’ I always prefer to conjure up some story or tale or some bit of imagination around something, because then I can get my emotions out, but it’s not quite as raw.” Paul McCartney explains the title of his song for Ringo Starr’s wife

Paul’s delicate ballad reflects his emotional state while writing the song, but the sentiments are universal. If he had titled the tune “Mo’s Song” or “Missing Maureen,” it would have been very specific to his situation. As Paul said, taking a real-life event and making a story from it provides a degree of separation that makes the song more approachable to more people.

Paul and the former Richard Starkey remain friends

Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! X Paul pic.twitter.com/ew5PuxhEv1 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 30, 2017

The Beatles split on less-than-perfect terms after nearly a decade of making music — and history – together. Their shared history ensured each of them remained close with the others.

That includes Ringo and Paul.

They sometimes fight like brothers, but they remain close. Paul once threw Ringo out of his house when the drummer tried to deliver a letter from the other three Beatles. Yet that moment of conflict didn’t sour their relationship. Macca shared an emotional message with Ringo shortly before The Beatles broke up.

In the 21st century, Paul gave the induction speech when Ringo entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the two FaceTime each other regularly. The two surviving Beatles remain close, and Paul McCartney’s song for Ringo Starr’s ex-wife is just one example.

