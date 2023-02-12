Paul Simon is a music legend. His work as one-half of Simon & Garfunkel and as a solo artist has earned him a place in history. Even though the 81-year-old has limited his public appearances and stepped away from live tours, he’s still writing songs and interacting with fans through social media. And thanks to decades in the music business, Paul Simon’s net worth is at an all-time high.

What is Paul Simon’s net worth?

Paul Simon on stage on Dec. 21, 2022 | Christopher Polk/CBS via Getty Images

Paul Simon was born in New Jersey in 1941 and raised primarily in New York City, where he accumulated the influences and inspirations he would use to embark on a music career. In the 1950s, he began writing and performing music with his good friend Art Garfunkel. The two rose to prominence in the ’60s with songs such as “The Sound of Silence” and “Mrs. Robinson,” helping to define the sound of the decade. In 1970, the duo split, and Simon pursued a successful solo career.

Today marks 57 years since the release of Simon & Garfunkel’s second album, ‘Sounds of Silence’. How many of these deep cuts from the record can you name? pic.twitter.com/VQjQUZs6Vh — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) January 18, 2023

His classic rock hits include “Mother and Child Reunion,” “Still Crazy After All These Years,” and “Gone at Last.” Even as Simon continued working as a solo performer, he retained his friendship with Garfunkel and reunited with his collaborator several times over the years.

According to Biography, Simon has won a staggering 16 Grammys, including awards for his solo work and music with Garfunkel. He also earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys as a nod to his contributions to the industry.

Thanks to his decades of success, Paul Simon’s net worth is an estimated $200 million, Wealthy Gorilla reports.

He and his wife, musician Edie Brickell, recently sold their Connecticut home

Even though Paul Simon has an impressive net worth, not all of his investments have paid off. In the summer of 2022, he and his wife, musician Edie Brickell, finally sold their home that had been on the market since 2019. They purchased the Connecticut house in 2002 for around $16.5 million and initially listed it for $13.9 million in 2019.

After it didn’t sell, the couple reduced the asking price. Finally, they sold it for $10.8 million in July 2022. Despite the nearly $6 million loss, the music legend was probably happy to sign away the sprawling property. According to The Real Deal, the 32-acre estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and beautiful touches like an antique stone fireplace.

What is Paul Simon doing now?

Paul and @llcoolj. Queens, 1987.

?: Adler Hip Hop Archives pic.twitter.com/YhyPSSkExT — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 3, 2023

In 2018, Paul Simon released his latest studio album, In the Blue Light. Although he had recently announced his retirement from touring, the singer-songwriter hadn’t lost his touch at crafting a memorable tune.

These days, Simon has cut his public appearances significantly, but when he performs one of his highly anticipated stage shows, listeners gather from far and wide to witness his artistry. For fans around the world, Simon is one of music’s greatest elder statesmen.