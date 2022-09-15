Paul Wesley Has No Interest in a ‘Vampire Diaries’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Vampired Out’

The Vampire Diaries saw a lot of plotlines over eight seasons. Vampires resurrecting from secret tombs underneath churches, ghosts coming back to haunt the immortals before dying permanently in the afterlife, and of course, the two spinoffs.

With all of the vampires versus werewolves shenanigans, some of it was bound to get old at some point. The CW finally called it quits on TVD in 2017, The Originals ended in 2018, and Legacies followed suit in 2022, laying the 13-year run of vampires versus werewolves (finally) to rest.

Paul Wesley | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

With so many reboots heading to streaming services, are any TVD alums up for donning their fangs again? Probably not.

Paul Wesley doesn’t want to do a ‘TVD’ spinoff, but Ian Somerhalder might

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore) said no, he would not do a spinoff or a reboot. He firmly commented that he was “vampired out,” making it clear he’s totally done.

Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore) said he would love to do one — if he directed and they sent the entire crew to Spain. Somerhalder sounds like he wants a working vacation and most certainly doesn’t want to put in those painful contact lenses anymore.

He said back in 2021 that a season nine for Damon and Stefan was not going to happen, according to E! Online. “It ran a great course.” Can fans blame these guys? The former Brothers Salvatore have a bourbon company, Brother’s Bond Bourbon, a sustainable spirits company inspired by their time on the set of TVD.

These two aren’t the only ones who don’t want to come back to Mystic Falls.

What other ‘The Vampire Diaries’ cast members have said no to returning?

In June 2021, Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert) and Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett) were on Instagram together talking about their friendship. Fans, of course, were delighted, but for just a few moments.

A little while later, Graham was asked at LAX if the pair were doing a reboot of the series. Graham said, “I don’t think Nina and I are interested in that. But I think our friendship will be forever. I think that’s the dream.”

So, that’s four main cast members who don’t want to go back to Mystic Falls. Maybe fans will accept another spinoff? Never say never. After all, Gossip Girl got a continuation.

For Wesley, his career trek continues to the stars. Trekkies everywhere hope he won’t get burned out with him being on the bridge of a starship because he’s slated to have guest spots as a young Lt. James T. Kirk on the USS Farragut in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, notes Esquire. Warp factor 10, Mr. Wesley!

