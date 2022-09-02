‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Once Tried to Convince Rick Harrison to Buy Rare Charizard Pokémon Cards

Chumlee always points out when he finds an item he loves on the reality television show Pawn Stars. However, fellow stars Rick Harrison and Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison don’t hold back teasing him for some of his passions. Chumlee admitted that he tried to get Harrison to buy some rare Charizard Pokémon cards on Pawn Stars, but unfortunately, he didn’t go for it. Here’s a look at why he decided to pass on them.

‘Pawn Stars’ star Chumlee loves Pokémon cards

Chumlee | Clarke Tolton/HIstory Channel

In an interview with Freesat, Chumlee and Harrison talked about their experiences working on Pawn Stars. However, they have opposing interests and hobbies. As a result, they get excited about different items that come in through the doors. Harrison is a self-professed “nerd” who loves history and books. Meanwhile, Chumlee has a passion for Pokémon and had some advice when it comes to determining the worth of the cards.

“I love Pokemon,” Chumlee said. “Are they the English versions? You gotta look them up, there’s a website called tcgplayer, and you can look up all the cards right there, and it’ll tell you how much they’re worth.”

Chumlee continued: “There’s a number on the cards so you might have Pikachu 107, and out of the twenty years Pokemon has been making cards, they’ve never made another Pikachu with the number 107, so that’s a great way to look them up. A recent mint condition card recently sold for almost $200,000. Ones in OK condition still bring in about $1,000.”

Chumlee tried to convince Rick Harrison to buy Charizard Pokémon cards

? ???? ?????? ?



Many have asked already, and the answer is: YES, PSA is grading the metal cards from the Ultra-Premium Collection boxes of the new Pokémon Celebrations release.



ℹ️ This pictured PSA 10 Charizard is the first Gem Mint copy of 17 already graded ? pic.twitter.com/R3X41sNSeS — PSAcard (@PSAcard) November 9, 2021

Chumlee and Harrison disagree with plenty of purchases on Pawn Stars. However, it makes for a great dynamic for the reality television show, even if Chumlee gets disappointed when Harrison passes on something that he really sees value in.

“Rick passed up on a whole bunch of Charizards one time,” Chumlee said. Freesat asked Harrison why he would turn down such rare collectible cards. It turns out that Chumlee tried to get Harrison to gain an appreciation for both the cards and the trading card game itself. Unfortunately, it didn’t stick.

“Because it’s Pokémon,” Harrison responded. “Chum tried to teach me how to play it, and I just gave up because I thought it was silly.”

He continues to play multiple iterations of the game

Chumlee admitted that his love for Pokémon actually extends beyond his excitement on Pawn Stars. In fact, he continues to enjoy the game series. Chumlee confessed to Freesat that he still keeps up to date with both the video game series and the trading card game. That must have made it extra painful to see those rare Charizard cards walk out that door.

“I actually play Pokemon still, like the card game and everything,” Chumlee said. “I still play Pokémon Go, I actually played it this morning and unlocked new levels. I’ve been at level 40 for years, and so I’m grinding right now to get to level 50. But yes, I still play, and I love it!”

