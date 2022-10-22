‘Pawn Stars Do America’: Everything We Know About the ‘Pawn Stars’ Spinoff

TL;DR:

History Channel’s hit series Pawn Stars is getting a spinoff.

Pawn Stars Do America follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell as they take Pawn Stars on the road to eight different cities.

The show premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The crew from the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is taking their show on the road. A spinoff of the long-running reality series Pawn Stars is coming to the History Channel. Here’s what we know so far about Pawn Stars Do America.

The ‘Pawn Stars’ cast visits eight locations around the U.S. in new series

Pawn Stars Do America follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin “Chumlee” Russell as they hit the road to visit eight locations around the U.S., from Seattle to Washington, D.C. The trio will connect with fans at each stop, who will present their treasured heirlooms for an in-person appraisal – and the chance to take home some cash if they’re able to strike a deal.

Pawn Stars Do America includes stops in:

Austin, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Savannah, Georgia

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

Valley Forge, Pennsylvania

Washington, D.C.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

‘Pawn Stars Do America’ premieres Nov. 9

In addition to appraisals, each episode of the Pawn Stars spinoff will also feature on-site restoration reveals and local excursions. Trusted local experts will be on hand to share their opinions on the items brought in for appraisal.

The items that fans show up with are pretty impressive, including a handwritten letter from George Washington, a bronze cannon field gun from the American Revolution (which might be worth as much as $200,000), a shield of Henry II of France, and a Yousuf Karsh signed photo of Ernest Hemingway. Other unique finds include a rare Walt Disney stock certificate, a first edition of a Jack Kerouac book, and a 19th-century sword worth $10,000.

Pawn Stars Do America premieres Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show is like ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ but with a twist

There's more excitement to look forward to when #PawnStarsDoAmerica arrives on The @HISTORY Channel November 9 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Tmov91rZ2f — Pawn Stars (@pawnstars) October 19, 2022

If Pawn Stars Do America sounds a bit like Antiques Roadshow, that’s because it is. The latter show has aired on PBS for decades. It crisscrosses the U.S., inviting people to bring in their family heirlooms, collectibles, and thrift store finds to be appraised by experts. That’s similar to what will happen on the Pawn Stars spinoff, though Russell says that their twist on the format will give people a chance to turn those valuations into cash.

“It really is different, because we’re out there hitting the pavement, and people are bringing in their treasures and seeing what we’ll offer them,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And that’s the difference. Antiques Roadshow just tells you the estimated value of an item. They’re giving you these super-high inflated values that you might get at an auction.”

“We tell you what we can pay for it, knowing that we need to sell it,” he said. “So obviously, we’ve got to make a profit. That’s the business we’re in.”

