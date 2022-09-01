‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Revealed the ‘Weirdest’ Item Ever Brought to Him

Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison gets a wide variety of items to come through his doors over the course of the reality television series. However, his many years working in the business brought some particularly odd items that didn’t make it to the show. Harrison once revealed the “weirdest” item Pawn Stars ever brought to him over the course of his career.

Rick Harrison had the idea for ‘Pawn Stars’ for over a decade

In an interview with Blaze, Harrison talked about how he wanted Pawn Stars to exist for over a decade. However, it took time to generate interest and get the project off the ground. Some voices around him didn’t think that it would attract an audience, but Harrison would ultimately prove them wrong.

“Around 16 years ago, I decided if I get one of these reality shows, it’ll probably be good for business,” Harrison said. “So I pitched the show and eventually got it on television. But for years, everyone kept telling me that no one’s ever going to want to watch a show about four bad guys and a bunch of antiques.”

The biggest change that he found since the shop’s 1989 opening was its growth. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic also contributed to some of its most significant changes.

“Like Darwinism, you evolve, or you die,” Harrison explained. “The volume of customers has just changed dramatically. Before I had the show I used to get about 100 customers a day, then that grew to more than 1,000 customers a day. And now with coronavirus, that number has changed significantly.”

Rick Harrison revealed the ‘weirdest’ item ever brought to him

Harrison was exposed to a lot of odd items over the years of Pawn Stars. However, he told Blaze that one item instantly came to his mind that he considered the “weirdest” of them all. Harrison knew that there isn’t any way that he could consider buying it.

“OK well, this guy comes in the shop with three human skulls in a duffel bag,” Harrison said. “It turned out he went to dental school, and they used to use real human skills, and he bought a bunch of them at an auction. I obviously couldn’t buy them, there’d be 10 cop cars in the parking lot.”

However, Harrison also recalled another “weird” item that came across his radar that certainly competes as one of the strangest potential acquisitions.

“Also, someone in the UK tried to sell me this coffin with an air pump on it,” Harrison said. “They gave them to new mothers during World War II, and there was a pump to make sure the babies didn’t get gas.”

He occasionally makes purchases for himself

Harrison makes it known on Pawn Stars that he will occasionally make purchases for items that he considers “cool” or that he simply wants for himself. Some of them are extraordinarily rare, while others are simply collector items he’d love to keep.

“I have a 12th-century stained glass window in my house, it’s from the UK,” Harrison said. “I also have an eighth-century Viking bracelet that was founded in a Viking gourd in a field in England, and I wear it all the time.”

Harrison continued: “I’ve been a really big book collector, I collect a lot of the books that you see on the show. I’ve even just bought one in Italy for $100,000. I’m a mega nerd!”

