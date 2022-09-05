‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Revealed the ‘Worst’ Item He Bought That Lost Him a Lot of Money

Rick Harrison bought many items on the reality television show Pawn Stars over the years, but the sale doesn’t always go according to plan. Some items simply aren’t big sellers, as he and the other stars on the show initially expect. After all, it’s the nature of the business. However, Pawn Stars celebrity Harrison once revealed that one of the “worst” items he ever bought lost him a lot of money. Additionally, a rare occurrence also has the possibility of losing him a lot of cash.

Rick Harrison predicted the next big ‘Pawn Stars’ items

Rick Harrison | Clarke Tolton/History Channel

According to an interview with Freesat, Harrison predicted where he thinks the collector industry could be headed next. Pawn Stars gives Harrison a greater platform to talk about some fascinating items. As a result, he knows a thing or two about what categories of items are likely to sell.

“Quantum computing,” Harrison answered. “I really am that nerd you see on TV. There’s a book which outlines a prediction that computers will be smarter than people in like twenty years, so it’s a really weird world we’re going into and I could just nerd out for hours about how robots are slowly taking all the jobs away! But I think the whole Quantum computing thing is going to change a lot of stuff.”

Rick Harrison revealed an expensive book was the ‘worst’ item that cost him a lot of money

I go home and I read every day. I read history and I read chemistry books for fun, and physics books – Rick Harrison pic.twitter.com/vH8f82k5wJ — HistoryAsia (@HistoryAsia) August 4, 2013

Harrison admitted that plenty of items lost him money on and off Pawn Stars. However, he acknowledged that it’s a part of the business that he works in. Not every item is going to work out as expected. Nevertheless, he does what he can to ensure that it isn’t a common occurrence. Harrison recalled that an expensive book was one of the “worst” items that came to mind when it came to losing a lot of money.

“There’s been plenty of things where stuff hasn’t worked out, and you know, it’s sort of the nature of my business,” Harrison said. “I remember like 20 years ago I bought a book for $20,000, which was supposedly signed by Shoeless Joe Jackson (Baseball player from early 1900s) which turned out to be fake. It happens, but it’s a part of the business, you know, no guts no glory! Sometimes you strike out.”

He confirmed that stolen goods are rare

Harrison told Freesat in the interview that one rare Pawn Stars occurrence also has the potential of losing him a lot of money. If an item is proven to be a stolen good, the shop loses out on all of the money that it spent on the item. Fortunately, it doesn’t happen very often because Harrison explained that a person would have to be a “real idiot” to try and get away with it.

“It rarely happens, I mean you’ve gotta be a real idiot to do it,” Harrison said. “If you come in with an expensive item we get your thumbprints, we get your ID, and we turn it into the police or the FBI, but very rarely an idiot does that, yep, and I end up losing all the money on it.”

RELATED: ‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison Revealed the ‘Weirdest’ Item Ever Brought to Him