Peacock’s Casey Anthony Docuseries: Release Date, What to Expect, and More

Casey Anthony is speaking out in her first on-camera interview since her shocking 2011 murder trial. Anthony will share her side of the story in Peacock’s upcoming true-crime docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Peacock’s Casey Anthony documentary releases Nov. 29

‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ | Peacock

Anthony’s 2011 murder trial was a media sensation. Millions followed along as prosecuting attorneys attempted to prove that Anthony had killed her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008 and then dumped her body in a wooded area near the home they shared with her parents, George and Cindy Anthony. While many people were convinced of Anthony’s guilt, the case against her was largely circumstantial. After a six-week trial, she was found not guilty of Caylee’s murder but was convicted of lying to the police.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will share Anthony’s account of the investigation into her toddler daughter’s disappearance and the eventual discovery of her body, her trial, and what happened afterward. In the three-part limited series, she’ll also address speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her behavior in the courtroom, and the time she spent behind bars. It will also feature Anthony’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and evidence from the defense.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29 on Peacock.

‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ director wanted to get ‘closer to the unbiased truth’

Alexandra Dean directed the new docuseries. She said a desire to hear Anthony’s side of the story drove her to make the series.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself,” Dean said in a statement.

However, Dean stressed that she – not Anthony – was in control of the story told in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

“While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did,” she said. “Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence.”

Dean added that she believed that the Peacock series “will surprise many” and may lead some “to look at this story in a new light.”

Anthony blames her father for her daughter’s death

Casey Anthony | Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images

During Anthony’s trial, the defense argued that Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family’s swimming pool and that George Anthony covered up her death. But in the upcoming Peacock series (via People), Anthony has a different story about what happened to her daughter, and it directly implicates her father.

In an on-camera interview for the Peacock series, Anthony says that one day in June 2008, she went to bed with Caylee. Sometime later, her father woke her up. George Anthony was “shaking me and asking me where Caylee was,” she says. “That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me.”

Then, she saw her father with Caylee in his arms.

“He was standing there with her,” she says. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

“He took her from me and he went away,” she goes on to say.

Anthony says that her father sexually abused her when she was a child and that she believes he may have abused her daughter as well.

George Anthony has previously denied he abused Casey Anthony or was involved in Caylee’s death (via CBS). He did not respond to People’s request for comment about her new interview.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

