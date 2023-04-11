What is Pedro Pascal’s Astrology Sign?

Pedro Pascal is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. He’s appeared in some of the biggest franchises of all time, including Game of Thrones and Star Wars, with his leading role in The Mandalorian earning him a lot of critical and fan acclaim. Pascal is also a favorite with fans of all ages. His laid-back, charming personality means that he is often the subject of fan videos and TikToks, and he seems to go out of his way to create meme-able moments. In a recent interview with MTV, Pascal once again proved why he’s such a charmer, admitting to a firmly-held belief in astrology and discussing the details of his astrological sign.

Pedro Pascal is open about his belief in astrology

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. | Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Astrology is hardly a new topic in pop culture — or in history. Over the past few decades, many people have developed an interest in astrology, since it focuses highly on the belief that every person is unique and that the circumstances of one’s birth can yield interesting details about personality and preferences. Many celebrities have expressed a strong interest in astrology. According to The Things, some celebs who love talking astrology include Cameron Diaz, Madonna, Angelina Jolie, and Kendall Jenner.

Pascal might seem like an unlikely addition to this group of celebs, but he’s not shy about his interest in astrology. In a recent interview with MTV, Pascal dove deep into his astrological sign, revealing his “big three” and giving fans a closer look at some traits that are unique to the actor.

What did Pedro Pascal say about his astrological sign?

happy birthday pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/S7csADUC5T — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) April 2, 2023

In a recent press interview with MTV, Pascal revealed that he’s an Aries sun since he was born on April 2, 1975. He noted that Aries tend to be the “best” but also “kind of the worst” because they “don’t do in-between.” Pascal also revealed that his moon sign is Capricorn, saying “The Capricorns get a bad rap, don’t they? They’re like, too serious.”

The star said that he isn’t quite sure about his rising sign, also known in astrological terms as his ascendant. “There’s a debate because I can’t seem to track down my birth certificate, and my dad says one thing, and I thought it was another, so I’m either Gemini rising or Cancer Rising,” Pascal said. It’s clear that Pascal is no stranger to studying his astrological signs closely, and that he has familiarized himself with not just his sign, but all of the common aspects of astrology.

Pedro Pascal is making waves in the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’

It is Pascal’s dedication to any task or project that he takes on that makes him such a commodity in Hollywood. His most recent project, the third season of The Mandalorian, is proof that his hot streak isn’t slowing down. The latest season, which debuted on Disney+ on March 23, picks up after the events depicted in the original series The Book of Boba Fett, and follows Din Djarin/The Mandalorian as he journeys around the galaxy, attempting to rejoin his brethren all while protecting the foundling Grogu.

As for the man behind the mask, Pascal has admitted that he has no plans to stop playing the character anytime soon, revealing “as long as they keep writing it and even if I can’t fit into the suit, somebody can…I just gotta do the voice.” It looks like Pascal will be staying in the spotlight for the foreseeable future!