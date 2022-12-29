Soccer fans everywhere are mourning the loss of Brazilian legend Pelé. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, is one of the greatest soccer players of all time and was once named the Athlete of the Century. Sadly, the athlete died on Dec. 29, 2022. So, what was Pelé’s net worth at the time of his death?

Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died on Dec. 29, 2022

Pelé, the only player ever to win the World Cup three times, died on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 82.

According to Yahoo, Pelé’s health started to deteriorate in 2016. His multi-decade career in soccer left him in need of hip surgeries. After his surgeries, he needed a walker or a wheelchair to stay mobile, and one of his sons said his father’s lack of mobility left him in a state of depression.

In 2021, Pelé had another health scare. Doctors found a tumor on his colon which was then removed. He then spent several weeks at a São Paulo intensive care unit and started chemotherapy.

As of December 2022, Pelé’s health took a turn for the worse. He could only see the 2022 World Cup from a hospital bed, and the Brazilian players posed with a banner wishing Pelé love and good health. An hour after the soccer star’s death, a representative posted to Twitter, “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love, and love, forever.” He’s survived by his wife, Marcia Aoki; his sister, Maria Lucia Nascimento; and at least six children.

What was Pelé’s net worth at the time of his death?

The Brazilian soccer king earned quite a fortune through the years. So, what was Pelé’s net worth at the time of his death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pelé’s net worth stood at around $100 million when he died. He was once regarded as the world’s highest-paid athlete, and he earned a lot of money in retirement thanks to endorsements.

Pelé started his soccer career young. At just 15 years old, he was impressing his coach and made his professional debut playing the sport in 1956. By 16, he scored more points than any other in the Brazilian soccer league. And he continued to have an incredible career for decades. Sportskeeda reports he scored 1281 goals in 1363 games and won the FIFA World Cup three times. After retiring, he became known for his ambassadorial work. He was appointed as a UN ambassador for ecology and the environment.

While Pelé earned a lot of money post-soccer thanks to his endorsements, he still earned a lot from the game. Sportskeeda notes he earned $6 million in the mid-’70s when he played for the New York Cosmos for three years. In 2015, he earned $14 million.

He believed great soccer players should make high salaries

Not every great soccer player will attain Pelé’s net worth in their lifetime. But the Brazilian soccer hero believes those participating in the sport deserve their high salaries. An interviewer for the Harvard Business Review asked him whether top players should earn as much money as they do.

“Yes, because football is not a normal profession where you can work until you’re 80,” he answered. “The good players, even the best in the world, can play only until 34, 35, maximum 40. But then they have to live. The problem is how the money is spent. Now, with TV and sponsors, some teams and players make a lot; others nothing.”

