Penn Badgley May Already Know the Ending of ‘You’

You is currently one of Netflix‘s biggest hits thanks to its excellent storytelling and Penn Badgley’s compelling performance. The show is currently on its fourth season, which was split into two parts, the second scheduled for a March release. No final season details have been formally announced. However, Badgley has teased that may already know how it ends.

The hunter becomes the hunted in ‘You’ Season 4

Joe Goldberg has always made it a habit to stalk anyone he obsesses over, and most of the time, bodies drop once he becomes fixated on someone. Joe found his match in Love Quinn, and for a short while in Season 3, Joe’s suburban life appeared to have tamed him. Until it didn’t.

Joe fell for a librarian in the third season, but things didn’t end well for both of them, and she left town seemingly headed for Paris. However, in Season 4, viewers see Joe in London with a new identity and job. He now goes by Professor Jonathan Moore, but Marienne doesn’t want anything to do with him.

Season 4 of You takes on a different format as Joe finds himself in the middle of a whodunit. The killer responsible for a string of murders knows a lot about him and frames him at every turn. But this killer isn’t like any other, as he only targets the rich people in Joe’s new circle of London elites.

Joe’s attention is focused on finding out who the Eat the Rich Killer is in the first half of season 4. The second half will find Joe working on taking the killer down and putting an end to his nemesis’ murderous ways.

Penn Badgley knows what’s in store for his character

Joe has so far been lucky because he is good at covering his tracks and ensuring he doesn’t leave any evidence of his crimes behind, which lets him transition into different identities easily. Netflix hasn’t yet announced another season or canceled the show, but Badgley already knows how it will end.

In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that showrunner Greg Berlanti pitched him the show’s ending, which he believes is the only one that makes sense. “I can’t say what it is, but it is the one ending that I think is like ‘Wow’ that’s really smart. That’s really the only way it could and should end.'”

Badgley also addressed speculation about whether or not his character should die. “Do we want retribution? Do we want revenge? What is just? It brings up a lot of questions,” he said. The actor reiterated that Berlanti’s ending was “brilliant.”

Actor Penn Badgley appears on Sirius XM in 2020 I Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In a different interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Badgley provided a timeline of the series, sharing that he’d signed a six-year contract for the role. “I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one,” he said.

Fan theories surrounding ‘You’ Season 4

Fan speculation about the future of the series has reached a fever-pitch since Season 4 aired. One popular fan theory is that the killer is a figment of Joe’s imagination.

Fans note that although Joe claimed he’d changed, the murders began happening when he was introduced to the group. Joe doesn’t believe in coincidences, especially regarding whodunits, and Joe conveniently blacked out anytime someone died.

According to the theory, Rhys and Joe have similar backgrounds, and both hate their rich friends. It’s also interesting to note that we never really see Rhys interacting with the other people in the group except for Joe, and it may be because he is Joe’s Tyler Durden (a la Fight Club).