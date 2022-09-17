Why People Mistakenly Think Miranda Lambert Is Related to Frank Sinatra

Miranda Lambert gained recognition when she finished in third place in the competition series Nashville Star. The singer went on to record several platinum-selling records and release numerous hit singles. So why, despite the country star’s hard-earned fame, do some people believe Miranda Lambert is related to the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra? Here’s the reason behind the innocent mistake.

The country singer released her 1st studio album in 2005

Before appearing on Nashville Star, Miranda Lambert released a self-titled independent album. But it was 2005’s Kerosene that lit the fire of her career in country music. Her major studio debut featured hits such as “Me and Charlie Talking,” “New Strings,” and the title track, “Kerosene.” The release set the stage for even greater success.

2007’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and 2009’s Revolution arguably marked the height of Lambert’s chart-topping achievements. Both albums went double-platinum and spawned top 20 country hits such as “Famous in a Small Town,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “White Liar,” “The House That Built Me,” “Only Prettier,” and “Heart Like Mine.”

How is Miranda Lambert related to Frank Sinatra?

Miranda Lambert says her ferocious stage persona arose from her family life. But rather than draw from conflicts at home, the singer gleaned inspiration from her parents’ jobs as private investigators in Texas, she told The Guardian.

The daughter of Richard Lee Lambert and Beverly June Lambert, Miranda Lambert is not related to Frank Sinatra. But her last name is the main source of confusion for some fans.

They’re likely mixing up the country star with another musician, AJ Lambert. The latter released her debut album in 2019, finally following in the footsteps of her famous grandfather, Frank Sinatra. AJ Lambert’s mother is Nancy Sinatra, who also enjoyed a successful singing career. “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” is her biggest hit.

Miranda Lambert found fame on her own

Though Miranda Lambert shares no familial connection with Ol’ Blue Eyes — one of Frank Sinatra’s most famous nicknames — she has built a flourishing music career. Her eighth solo album, Palomino, debuted in 2022 as the follow-up to her collaborative project with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, 2021’s The Marfa Tapes. A second single, “Strange,” followed but didn’t reach the same level of success.

Palomino’s lead single, “If I Was a Cowboy,” already landed in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and spent an impressive 33 weeks on the chart.

Most recently, Lambert is performing a Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, throughout fall 2022 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She’s also scheduled to perform at the Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida, in June 2023.

