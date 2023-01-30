‘Perfect Match’: Bartise Jokes About Fellow ‘Red Flag’ Cast Members

It’s time for the Netflix reality show universe to unite in one show. Perfect Match will have familiar stars competing to find love. Many fans were shocked to find out Bartise Bowden is one of them, and he joked about hanging out with other “red flag” reality stars.

Bartise Bowden of ‘Love Is Blind’ returns for ‘Perfect Match’

Love Is Blind fans watched Bartise fall for Nancy Rodriguez in the pods. After they got engaged, Bartise told her that he was more attracted to Raven Ross and even called her a “smoke show”. The couple also had different opinions about abortion, and Bartise told Nancy’s brother if she gained weight, he’d focus on helping her lose it instead of loving her.

The season ended with Bartise turning her down at the altar. He claimed he wanted to continue dating her, but Nancy refused to continue the relationship.

Now he’s back as a cast member on Perfect Match. The dating competition show includes more reality stars from other Netflix series. It premieres on Valentine’s Day, and it looks like Bartise bonded with other cast members…who have their own controversies.

Bartise posts behind-the-scenes ‘Perfect Match’ hang out

Chase DeMoor, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Bartise Bowden, Chloe Veitch, Georgia Hassarati, Mitchell Eason, Dom Gabriel, and Francesca Farago of ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

The new show is about to premiere, and some of the stars are already showing behind-the-scenes videos of it. Bartise shared a TikTok partying in a room with Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind, Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum, Calvin Crooks of The Circle, Nick Uhlenhuh from The Circle, and Chase Demoor from Too Hot to Handle.

He showed each man one by one. Shayne wore a backward hat. Bartise said, “No, we don’t like him. No.” Nick also wore a backward hat and chain. “That’s my guy with my chain on,” Bartise said.

The senior analyst showed Chase wearing a backward cap and chain, then Zay wearing multiple chains too. “The amount of backwards hats and necklaces… [red flag emojis]” was written over the video.

“6 Netflix reality guys meet in Panama…what could go wrong,” Bartise captioned the TikTok.

Others cast members commented on it. “I was fast asleep when this was taking place [laughing crying emoji,” Joey Sasso from The Circle wrote.

Bartise will also be in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’

Although Bartise made it to another show to try to find love, he’s not completely done with Love Is Blind yet. The special After the Altar premieres on Feb. 10 and will have three episodes that are 45 minutes long.

Fans will get to see the cast a year after they made their decisions at the altar. They reunite for a birthday celebration, which will most likely lead to drama. Only two couples got married in season 3. That is Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, then Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton. The rest of the cast will have to face the people who broke it off at the altar.