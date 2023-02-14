The ‘Perfect Match’ Cast Had ‘No Idea’ What the Series Involved, Chloe Veitch Calls it ‘Emotionally Scarring’ [Exclusive]

The newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match, hit the streamer on the oh-so-appropriate Valentine’s Day, featuring some familiar faces. Former stars from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, Selling Tampa, and more converge on a villa in a tropical paradise where they try to find their… well… perfect match. Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently got the chance to sit down with some of the Perfect Match cast, and they revealed that they knew nothing about the series before they arrived.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-4.]

How does ‘Perfect Match’ work?

As soon as the one and only Nick Lachey shows up in a Netflix reality show, fans know the goal likely revolves around romance. In Perfect Match, Lachey oversees a group of singles as they participate in compatibility challenges and attempt to find their ideal partner. Each night, cast members must couple up with someone else in the house in order to secure their spot for another day. While that sounds simple enough, the playing board constantly changes as the couples who win each compatibility challenge head to the boardroom and decide whose relationship they want to shake up by sending people on the date with newcomers. At the end, the cast anonymously votes on which couple they deem the “perfect match.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ cast had no idea what the show involved

Despite the premise of the show revolving around finding a long-term romantic partner, several of the Perfect Match cast members arrived with a strategy regarding how to win. We got the chance to speak with Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle), Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle), Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa), and Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle).

When asked whether or not any of them arrived on Perfect Match with a strategy in mind, Francesca spoke up first, “I don’t think any of us knew it was a competition until we got there.”

Anne-Sophie then chimed in, “We knew it was a competition, but we didn’t understand what kind of competition. To me, it just meant, like, physical competition. I thought we were going to do strenuous activities with a couple to find out if they were our perfect match, but I didn’t imagine this intensity.”

Chloe Veitch described the show as ‘emotionally scarring’

Without knowing what to expect, the cast went in with a few reservations. Chloe explained to us that she broke her finger just before production began, and she hoped the challenges involved nothing too strenuous.

“I literally broke my finger a few weeks before going on the show,” Chloe said. “I thought, ‘I do not want to go on here if it’s a strenuous competition show. Thank God it wasn’t. More emotionally scarring,” she added with a laugh.

Chloe also joked about replacing Lachey as host if the series runs for another season. After saying she felt like it would be more fun to watch others participate in Perfect Match, Chloe said, “I would love to be the presenter! You know what? I will replace Nick Lachey.”

Regardless, if it’s hosted by Lachey or Chloe, count us in for another season!

Perfect Match Episodes 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix.