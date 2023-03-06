‘Perfect Match’: Dom Calls Georgia out for ‘Spinning Narratives and Not Just Taking Accountability’

The Perfect Match season might be over, but the drama isn’t. Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati give their sides of the story of what happened between them after filming the Netflix show.

Georgia blasts Dom for being in contact with Ines after ‘Perfect Match’

Hassarati wasn’t happy that Gabriel mentioned he knew their relationship was over when she was on Harry Jowsey’s podcast. The episode was titled “Georgia and Harry Jowsey fall in love.”

She posted a statement on her Instagram Story saying Gabriel never spoke to him about his issues with the podcast episode title. “I came back to our hotel after that podcast…you conveniently left out that you were at dinner with Ines [Tazi] that night and I actually got back to our hotel before you did, didn’t mention you two were in contact continuously post show either? And are dating now? Some would say I made the right choice to end things.” read part of the post.

“You let the one person who weaponised your emotions against you on the show and made it her personal vendetta on the show to run you down and embarrass you, manipulate you all over again post show to turn on me online and create a false narrative about how our relationship ended…you had a year to reach out and ask for clarification on anything if you had any concerns and you didn’t, you had a year to unfollow me and you didn’t until two days ago…? Attention perhaps?” the statement continued.

She then claimed they saw each other a few weeks ago with the rest of the cast and “spoke and hugged.” She claimed he later stopped replying to her messages after he started hanging out with Farago.

Dom shared alleged texts between him and Georgia

Gabriel responded in his Instagram Story on March 4. He posted alleged text messages between them on the day of filming the podcast. The Mole alum asked how was the podcast, and she responded by saying they “talked a lot of sh*t” and she couldn’t hear Jowsey. She then claimed she didn’t think it would be a good episode.

“Why would I speak about having issues afterwards when I asked how was the podcast right after?” he wrote below the screenshot of messages. “But you failed to mention you literally mention me on the podcast and I didn’t find out till after.”

He showed another screenshot of their alleged conversation where he talks about dinner with Tazi, Zay Wilson, and more. He offers Hassarati to join them in West Hollywood after. Gabriel mentioned they could get an Uber together, but Hassarati says she’s going separately.

Dom says Georgia only messaged him about the prize money

Dom and Georgia | Netflix

Gabriel then denied her claims that they spoke at the “Where are they now?” shoot. He claimed PR asked him what he was planning to say since she was worried because they haven’t spoken since the podcast.

“You only messaged me to talk about the prize money,” he wrote. “Which is why I stopped replying. I hung out with Francesca [Farago] because instead of ghosting me after the show. She actually reached out and apologized to me.”

He then asked why he would ask for clarification when she did the podcast, ghosted him, and went to Coachella with another man. He said he unfollowed her because he completed his contract and now everyone knows they’re not together, he can move on.