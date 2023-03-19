‘Perfect Match’: Francesa Farago Opens Up About Trying to Leave the Show ‘a Few Times’

Though there were plenty of familiar faces in the cast of Netflix’s Perfect Match, Francesca Farago was certainly a standout. Hailing from the inaugural season of Too Hot To Handle, the Canadian-born influencer had developed a reputation as a reality TV “villain.” That reputation seemed to only continue during her time on Perfect Match. Fans of the reality TV show certainly found Farago’s behavior to be polarizing. But it seems that Farago’s emotions were often running even higher than what was shown on screen. In fact, the reality TV star tried to quit the show several times.

Francesca Farago explains some of her intense behavior on ‘Perfect Match’

Though Farago is no stranger to reality TV shows, she still found it challenging to be a part of the Perfect Match cast. The Instagram model has been candid that it’s a bit difficult for her to be decisive while filming a show. This results in more extreme aspects of her personality coming out at times. While speaking with INSIDER, Farago explained that this behavior could be what helps contribute to her “villain” label.

“I feel like during filming I’m more savage than I am in real life,” Farago explained. “I’m just more cutthroat. I don’t know why. There’s like some inner flame that comes out of me, and it was really hard for me to make certain decisions while I was filming.”

The reality star tried to go home a number of times

Perhaps another reason that it was challenging for Farago to make decisions was that her emotions were constantly running high. However, her intense moments didn’t always make the cut. “I don’t know if they showed me getting really emotional at times, but there were a lot of really emotional times for me that was really hard for me to deal with,” the Perfect Match alum explained.

In fact, Farago was so emotional that she even considered quitting the show a time or two. She was overwhelmed by the experience and felt it could be best just to pack it in. “I tried to go home a few times, but you just never know what they’re gonna show,” Farago shared. “They could cut out all my emotional scenes, or they could focus on a certain character of mine. So, I’m happy to be the villain. I’ve embraced it.”

Farago became emotional after learning that the ‘Perfect Match’ producers lied to her

But what was it that contributed to Farago’s high emotional state? The Love Is Blind: After the Altar alum revealed one thing that brought her to tears. Apparently, the Perfect Match producers deliberately mislead her about some key elements of the show. For example, when the dating show was pitched to her, she was told that she would be living separately from the male contestants. Thus, when she found out that she’d have to share not only a room but also a bed with her match, she was devastated. The influencer admits that she cried for a full day when learning of her sleeping arrangements. However, her reaction was completely cut out of the show. Clearly, Farago has at least one reason to be emotional on Perfect Match. It’s no wonder she considered quitting a time or two.