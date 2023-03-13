‘Perfect Match’: Nick Lachey Reveals How He Feels About Hosting Without Wife Vanessa

As a co-host of Love is Blind, Nick Lachey talks about what it’s like working without his wife, Vanessa Lachey, on Netflix’s latest dating show. Perfect Match puts your favorite reality tv stars from The Mole, Too Hot To Handle, The Ultimatum, and other popular shows under one roof. They set each other up on dates and compete in challenges hosted by Lachey, all for the sake of finding love.

Nick Lachey | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Nick Lachey enjoyed hosting ‘Perfect Match’ without his wife

Nick and Vanessa hosted both Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum together, but the former boy bander took on the role solo for Netflix’s most recent reality show. Speaking with TODAY, the 98 Degrees singer described what hosting without his wife was like.

“Clearly, I love hosting with Vanessa,” he explained. “So, I missed her and the kids. But it’s kind of nice to be able to do both… This is really cool to be able to step out and do my own thing.”

Nick Lachey got to know and connect with contestants

Nick spent more time with contestants on Perfect Match than on other shows he hosted, allowing him to get to know them more. Viewers can see them bonding across episodes, as Nick spends time with them during challenges and in the “boardroom.”

As time passed, contestants opened up to him about their matches and would even tease him occasionally. In the same conversation with TODAY.com, Nick described what getting to know the contestants on Perfect Match was like.

“During the day, doing the challenges and then doing the setup and stuff, I did get to spend more time with them, which was great because they’re all great people, and it was a lot of fun to get to know them,” he expressed. “It’s tough. You’re down there for six weeks, and we kind of threw them into this experiment. So, I think they viewed me as a backstop, a sounding board [and] a support system.”

https://twitter.com/NickLachey/status/1625962610934906887\

None of the ‘Perfect Match’ contestants found love

Unfortunately, none of the contestants on Perfect Match found love. All of the final five couples have since split for one reason or another. Probably the most surprising split is Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso, who matched on the first day in the house. Kariselle and Joey dated before entering the house, but they couldn’t figure out how to make it work.

Once in the Perfect Match villa, however, things between them finally clicked, and Joey asked Kariselle to be his girlfriend almost immediately. In the final episode, Joey shocked everyone by getting down on one knee and asking Kariselle to marry him. Unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain their connection once they left the house and quickly broke off their engagement.

Joey released a statement to People saying, “…when you’re overseas, you’re in this beautiful village, so romantic, and you’re working on your relationship, you’re working on your future. And when you go back to reality, sometimes things can be very difficult. They can be very hard. And as far as what went wrong, that’s just something that we like to keep private between us.”

Another couple in the final five was Chloe Vietch and Shayne Jansen. Despite leaving the house together, Chloe told People she had doubts about their relationship after Shayne’s behavior on the show. “I see some colors that I didn’t like. I quite like pink. I don’t like red. So after the show, we decided not to take things any further.”

Despite being crowned “The Perfect Match,” Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati couldn’t make things work long-distance. They left the relationship open-ended until Georgia’s sudden relationship announcement left Dom blindsided. She’s now dating Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Fans weren’t surprised to learn that distance also came between Lauren (LC) Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth. They were a new couple, and the distance made it difficult for them to continue getting to know each other.

As the last couple in the house to match, no one’s shocked that Izzy Fairthorne and Bartise Bowden are no longer together. Bartise seemed more interested in sticking around the house than finding love and jumped from one woman to the next. While neither released a statement, People confirmed they’re not dating.

You can watch all 12 episodes of Perfect Match now on Netflix!