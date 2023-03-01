‘Perfect Match’: Is There a Prize for Winning the Show?

Only one couple will win at the end of the Netflix show Perfect Match, but is there a prize for being the most compatible pair? There are a plethora of dating shows to watch right now, each with a different spin on things. Some offer only the chance to find love, while others throw in an extra perk for the winners. Here’s how Perfect Match compares.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding the prize for winning Perfect Match.]

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso from ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

What are the rules of ‘Perfect Match’?

Perfect Match brings together contestants who have previously appeared on reality TV shows such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and The Ultimatum for a chance to find love. These individuals are thrown together in a villa in Panama, where they must decide who to match up with for the night.

The couples are then put through a series of challenges. The twist? Couples who win each challenge are awarded a romantic date, as well as the opportunity to bring in new contestants and put them on dates with those back at the villa.

“The producers aren’t steering the ship,” series creator Chris Coelen told Tudum. “If the participants choose to bring these people in or match ’em up with whoever, it’s totally up to them. That’s much more real, and it’s much more fun for them.” In the final episode, contestants will vote on the most compatible couple to see who is awarded the title of “perfect match.”

Is there a prize for winning ‘Perfect Match’?

At first, it seemed like the prize for winning Perfect Match was simply clout (and happily ever after). However, there was a little more in store for the final couple. After contestants decided on the most compatible pair in the final episode, Nick Lachey awarded them a week-long vacation to anywhere in the world.

So how does Perfect Match‘s prize compare to other dating shows? Some, like The Bachelor, tout their tagline of “finding love” and don’t have a final prize for the endgame couple. However, Cosmopolitan points out that if the engagement in the season finale of The Bachelor results in a marriage, the couple gets to keep the ring. Those rings, designed by jeweler Neil Lane, have reportedly been worth as much as $95,000.

Dating shows that offer a cash prize

Other shows have a much more clear-cut prize. Love Island offers a chance at love and a cash prize of $100,000. Too Hot to Handle also has a cash prize of up to $100,000. However, any kind of physical intimacy is forbidden, and each rule break results in less money in the prize fund.

In Are You the One?, the group has a chance to share a million-dollar prize if they succeed in competing in different challenges, but the prize money drops with each incorrect guess.

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.