‘Perfect Match’: Savannah Responds to Rumor She Had a Boyfriend While Filming

The drama of Netflix’s Perfect Match has leaked onto TikTok. Savannah Palacio responds to a rumor that Francesca Farago started.

Francesca Farago claimed ‘Perfect Match’ stars had boyfriends and girlfriends at home

Perfect Match is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/HYkfxphdym — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2023

Some reality stars appear on dating shows with someone waiting for them at home. Farago of Too Hot to Handle claimed that was true for the cast of the new Netflix show.

Farago posted a TikTok using the audio, “It’s a gonna be safe. And we’re all gonna have a good time,” as she lied down and held a remote. “Me agreeing to film perfect match thinking what could go wrong,” she wrote over the video.

After she pushes a button, there’s a closeup of her face to the sound, “What the Jesus Christ was that?” The words “Episode 4” are above her head.

She had more to say in the comments. “Also some people went home bc [sic] they had bfs/gfs…not bc [sic] of me,” Farago wrote. Many people figured she was talking about Palacio.

Farago got flack for putting down Palacio for trying to talk to Dom Gabriel of The Mole. Farago claimed they were basically a couple, only to tell Gabriel she wanted to go on a date with Damian Powers from Love Is Blind after Palacio was eliminated for not having a match.

Savannah Palacio claims she was single while filming ‘Perfect Match’

It didn’t take long for fans to ask Palacio if Farago’s statement was about her. So she, of course, responded with a TikTok of her own.

In it, Palacio has the camera on her face with the words, “You had a boyfriend during filming” over her head. The next clip shows her dancing with the words, “*me not having a boyfriend but dating multiple men instead*” over her.

“Once again, people are mad at Savannah for playing by the rules,” someone commented. “They rly [sic] stay hating for no reasonnnnn it’s SO ANNOYING,” Palacio replied.

“Why do you always leave every show early ? I’m not finishing this show without u [sic] lol,” someone asked. “Honestly idk but what I do know is I get paid the same regardless if I’m in 1 ep or 10 sooo #winning,” she replied.

“Hoping that they somehow bring you back onto perfect match in the upcoming episodes,” one viewer wrote. “Just gonna have to wait and seeee,” the reality star replied.

Could Savannah return to ‘Perfect Match’?

Savannah Palacio and Nick Uhlenhuth on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

The season started with host Nick Lachey explaining the new process. The singles have to match up and prove themselves in a compatibility challenge. Whoever wins gets control of the boardroom to bring more singles into the game. At the end of the season, they all get to decide who is the perfect match.

Lachey didn’t clarify if that meant eliminated cast members could vote on the perfect match, or if it’s only the couples still in the game. But if eliminated singles return for a vote, then fans might see Palacio again.

Fans will have to keep watching to see how it ends. But it looks like Palacio and Farago still don’t get along.