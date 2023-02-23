‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Reveals Why Her New Boyfriend Jesse Sullivan Gets Death Threats

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago started dating her new boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, after filming the Netflix show. Here’s why the reality TV star, who has also appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind, says Sullivan has been getting death threats.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Jesse Sullivan and Francesca Farago | Wil R/Star Max/GC Images

Francesca Farago started dating her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, after filming ‘Perfect Match’

Farago has been looking for love on reality TV for years. She starred in season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, where she met Harry Jowsey, who proposed to her over Zoom with a Ring Pop.

Farago went on to appear in season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. She then joined a group of reality star singles on Perfect Match, where she partnered with Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.

After filming Perfect Match, Farago started dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, who uses his platform to document his experience as a trans man and the parent of his child, Arlo.

On Feb. 2, Sullivan shared a sweet Instagram post showing photos of the couple wearing matching black lace outfits. “Found my ~perfect match~ [crying laughing emoji, red heart emoji],” he captioned the images.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago says her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan has been getting death threats

Farago is familiar with public scrutiny after appearing on multiple reality TV shows, but she says her boyfriend receives harsh criticism – even death threats – for a different reason.

“My boyfriend is trans, and he gets death threats on his posts,” Farago told Variety. “And he’s just a nice normal dad. He’s so sweet.”

The reality star said having LGBTQ representation on social media and in shows like Perfect Match is crucial because of the dangers the community faces. “Especially the way the world is right now, I feel like there is so much going on. It’s crazy, the hate towards our community,” she said. “The hate is a lot louder than anything else. People are still getting death threats and people are still getting like attacked in public and it’s very dangerous for people in our community, especially certain members.”

She added, “I feel like representation is so important because it’ll show audiences that we’re normal people. Just because we identify in a certain way doesn’t mean that we deserve this huge amount of hate.”

The TikTok star opened up about his journey as a trans man and parent in the 2022 documentary ‘My Transparent Life’

Sullivan has been candid about his experience as a trans man, both on social media and in the 2022 documentary My Transparent Life.

The film chronicles the gender transitions of the TikTok star as well as celebrity makeup artist Stassi Kihm. The title also takes on a literal meaning as it documents Sullivan’s journey raising his child.

“I also just have always wanted mine and my daughter’s story out there,” Sullivan said in the trailer (per Variety). “I just think no one has talked about being a trans parent. That story just hasn’t been told enough.”

He added, “If I had one message to the world, it would be that transgender people are way more similar to you than they are different.”

My Transparent Life is available to stream on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Pluto TV, Samsung, DirectTV, Philo, Sling, The Roku Channel, and Vudu.