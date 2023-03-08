‘Perfect Match’: Why Fans Think Dom and Georgia’s Drama Is Fake

The couple who won Perfect Match is also the people with the most drama after the Netflix show. But once again there is a question if Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati are genuine or feuding for attention.

Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati accuse each other of lying after ‘Perfect Match’

The season ended with Gabriel and Hassarati winning the show and getting the prize of a trip together. But they updated fans that they’re no longer together.

Gabriel claimed he found out she was with Harry Howsey from their podcast episode called “Georgia and Harry Jowsey fall in love.” Hassarati accused him of not being honest about going out to dinner with Ines Tazi and returning to their hotel late.

In the end, the couple never took that trip. Gabriel is back to being friends with Francesca Farago.

Why fans think the ‘Perfect Match’ post-season drama is fake

‘Perfect Match’ stars Georgia and Dom’s feud on social media hints they aren’t in a good place. | Netflix

A lot of people are following the accusations between the cast members on social media. A TikToker named Lex, with the handle freelancebaddie called Hassarti a cheater when she found out about the drama. Farago commented on it and asked her, “Did u see the recent drama.”

Freelancebaddie confirmed that she did and followed Farago back. She then commented on how Farago and Alexis Lemieux’s nails are fresh in every TikTok. She then revealed Gabriel’s nails were the same from Feb. 20 as they were in his TikTok talking about being “unbothered” by Hassarati a few days ago.

“I wanted to kill this dumb*** narrative that you and all these people are trying to trick us into thinking,” the creator said. “This week a** attempt at trying to recreate SK and Raven’s drama so that you all can stay relevant for a little bit longer. Make some cash and get some paid partnership.”

The TikToker ended the video by explaining that she’s a community marketing manager. “My job is to further my company’s presence online. And we don’t do anything on the fly,” she said. “It’s all content strategy, quarterly.”

She made another TikTok saying after Chase DeMoor, Izzy Fairthorne, and Farago all commented on her posts within an hour of each other. Lex theorized that they’re doing this to keep people talking about them and the show.

‘Perfect Match’ was already called out for fake drama

This isn’t the first time there was a question about what was real or fake with this cast. Farago was coupled up with Gabriel at the beginning of the season. But she left him to go on a date with Damian Powers from Love Is Blind.

She claimed they were friends, but she wondered if there was something more between them. But this didn’t feel genuine to some viewers.

That’s because Powers and Farago share representation with the talent agency Bounty LA and are on its Instagram account. So are they truly friends, and that’s why they keep popping up on the same shows? Or is all part of the job for them? We may never know.