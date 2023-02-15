‘Perfect Match’: Why Kariselle or Kari Looks so Familiar

Reality stars are competing to be the best couple on Perfect Match. Fans might recognize them from their previous Netflix show…or from somewhere else. Here is why Kariselle Snow looks so familiar.

Kariselle Snow from ‘Sexy Beasts’ is on ‘Perfect Match’

The dating show Perfect Match has reality stars from different Netflix shows trying to find love. Snow was previously on Sexy Beasts where she was disguised as a panda for a date. Her actual look was revealed at the end of the episode.

“I’m so single, it’s disgusting,” she said in her introduction. “I’ve been ready to find love since, like, I turned 18.” The blonde later said, “My biggest goal in life is to really have that once-in-a-lifetime true-love fairy tale.”

She recognized The Circle Season 1 winner Joey Sasso. He revealed that he used to hook up with Francesca Farago and Snow.

“I have a history with Francesca,” he said. “It’s the same way I have a history with Kariselle, but my relationship with Kariselle is a little bit different. When The Circle first came out, she DM’ed on Instagram. And I waste no time at all. I was like, ‘Are you single? What’s your number?’ Because I saw her profile, and I was like, ‘You are gorgeous, my dear Lord.’”

He said they spent time together in LA. But it didn’t work out because he wasn’t ready for a relationship.

She was on ‘Are You the One?’ Season 8 as Kari

Let's get some of these Stragglers into the Truth Booth! ? #AYTO pic.twitter.com/wOfiOSxx4q — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) September 10, 2019

Sexy Beasts isn’t the first reality show she was on before Perfect Match. She was on Are You the One? Season 8, and she went by the nickname Kari. She was described as a cosplayer from New Jersey.

The season was the first time with a sexually fluid cast. That meant anyone of any gender could be a match.

The cast had the hard task of finding the match professionals gave them. Snow spent a lot of time thinking Kylie Smith was her perfect match. They shared the same kind of negative relationship history that brought them closer. However, they were chosen to go into the truth booth, and they found out they weren’t a match.

In the end, it was revealed that Snow was a match with Max Gentile. However, he had a romantic connection with Justin Palm in the house.

Who is Karielle matched with on ‘Perfect Match’?

Kariselle Snow and Anne-Sophie Perite-Frere on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

Snow and Sasso decided to give their relationship another go and coupled up in the first episode. But they will have to prove they’re a perfect match in challenges testing their connection. There is also the possibility they might be swayed when new stars enter the house.

The goal of the show is for the cast, in the end, to determine which couple is the perfect match. It’s unclear if the winners will get a prize. But it looks like Snow and Sasso have an advantage over the other contestants because of their history.