Pete Davidson Has Several Tattoos Dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is no stranger to body modifications. The former Saturday Night Live star is covered in tattoos, and he’s gotten many pieces of ink over the years dedicated to his many girlfriends. In 2022, he’s gotten several tattoos for his superstar girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian’s name branded

Davidson and Kardashian first started dating after her appearance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Kardashian revealed in a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Davidson marked his love for Kim on his body almost immediately.

But instead of simply inking the word “Kim” on his chest, Davidson took it a step further: he had her name branded on his skin.

“The ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo,” she explained. It’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different.”

“He’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me,'” she continued. Over the years, he’s had to cover up tattoos he’s gotten in honor of other girlfriends.

He has 3 other tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian

In addition to his branding, Davidson has three other tattoos that he’s gotten for his girlfriend throughout their relationship.

When Kardashian passed the baby bar exam, Davidson tattooed the words “my girl is a lawyer” on his clavicle.

Soon after that, he added another piece of art on his other clavicle: the letters “KNSCP,” presumably the initials of Kardashian and her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Underneath the KNSCP tattoo is another mark of their relationship. The tiny script, which reads “jasmine ∞ aladdin,” was in honor of their first kiss as they played Jasmine and Aladdin together in a Saturday Night Live scene.

He has other tattoos for past girlfriends

Davidson has gotten tattoos for his girlfriends in the past, though many of them have eventually gotten covered up. His tattoos that he got during his relationship with Cazzie David, for example, have been covered: her name that he got tatted on his ring finger was covered by black ink, and the childhood self-portrait she’d drawn that Davidson got on his forearm was covered by a forest and crescent moon.

He also got a few pieces of ink during his relationship with pop star Ariana Grande. They got matching cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers just days after reports broke that they were dating.

A few weeks later, Davidson got the bunny mask that Grande wore on the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman tattooed behind his ear. He eventually had it covered with a black heart. He also got her “mille tendresse” neck tattoo, but got it covered with the word “cursed.”

Davidson also got Grande’s last name in cursive tattooed on his torso but later covered it up with a black keyhole. And the “AG” initials he got on his thumb were turned into a kite.

