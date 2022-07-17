Pete Davidson’s Tattoos Dedicated to His Girlfriends, Including Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been in plenty of high-profile relationships throughout his career with many of Hollywood‘s biggest names. The King of Staten Island star is also notably covered in tattoos, and has gotten many dedicated to his girlfriends over the years.

Pete Davidson | Alex Hooks/NBC Getty Images

Pete Davidson’s Cazzie David tattoo

Davidson first met his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David back in 2015 when her father, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, was a guest star on Saturday Night Live.

To mark his two-year relationship with David, Davidson got tattoos around his body. He got her name tattooed on his ring finger, and later got a tattoo of a self-portrait that David had drawn when she was five years old.

In 2018, however, after their relationship had ended, Davidson covered up David’s self-portrait tattoo with a forest and crescent moon. He also covered David’s name on his ring finger.

He has multiple Ariana Grande tattoos

Just days after reports broke in 2018 that Davidson was dating pop star Ariana Grande, they got matching cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers. Clouds have a special significant for Grande, having incorporated the imagery into her music and even releasing a perfume called Cloud Eau de Parfum.

Days after reports broke about Davidson and Ariana Grande’s relationship, they appeared to have gotten matching cloud tattoos. Cazzie David later revealed that the tattoo covered a tattoo of her favorite emoji that Davidson had gotten tattooed, now replaced with Grande’s favorite emoji.

Just two weeks into their public relationship, Davidson tattooed the iconic bunny mask that Grande wore on her Dangerous Woman album cover behind his ear. But shortly after news broke that they’d called off their engagement, the SNL star covered the bunny ears with a large black heart.

Davidson inked Grande’s last name in cursive on the side of his torso, but later covered it up with a keyhole. He also copied Grande’s “mille tendresse” tattoo on the back of her neck, but later covered it with the word “cursed” after their breakup. He also covered up the “AG” initials he’d gotten on his thumb with a kite.

Pete Davidson branded himself for Kim Kardashian

Davidson took his body modification to the next level in 2022 for his superstar girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Rather than simply tattoo the name “Kim” on his chest, he took it a step further and got the name branded on himself.

After Kardashian passed the baby bar exam, Davidson got the words “my girl is a lawyer” tattooed on his clavicle in honor of her achievement.

Not long after, fans spotted another new tattoo seemingly dedicated to Kardashian: the letters “KNSCP,” which would be the initials of Kardashian and her four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson’s fourth Kardashian tattoo, located on his right clavicle under the KNSCP tattoo, reads “jasmine ∞ aladdin.” He got the ink to commemorate their scene — and first kiss — together on Saturday Night Live as Aladdin and Jasmine.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admitted She Reached Out to Pete Davidson After Hearing About His ‘BDE’