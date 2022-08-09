How Does Pete Davidson’s Net Worth Compare to Some of Kim Kardashian’s Famous Exes’?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. It’s been well-known that the reality star significantly out-earned her younger boyfriend, but how does Davidson’s net worth stack up against Kardsashians’ exes? Here’s how Davidson’s net worth compares to some of Kim’s former partners, including Kanye West, Kris Humphries, and more.

Pete Davidson’s net worth: $8 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pete Davidson’s net worth is $8 million. The stand-up comedian and actor is best known for being a Saturday Night Live cast member.

Davidson was doing stand-up comedy gigs in his hometown of Staten Island before landing his television debut on MTV’s Failosophy. He appeared on several reality shows until he got his first televised stand-up show on Gotham Comedy Live.

At just 20 years old, Davidson became one of the youngest cast members of SNL. He made his debut on the show’s 40th season premiere in September 2014. And left the show in May 2022 after 8 seasons. The comedian reportedly earned $15,000 per episode, giving him an annual salary of about $315,000 from SNL.

His acting career continued to flourish as he appeared in movies like The Dirt, The Suicide Squad, and Set It Up. He starred in Big Time Adolescence and The King of Staten Island.

Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021 after she hosted an episode of SNL. The two dated for nine months until breaking up in August 2022.

Kanye West’s net worth: $6.6 billion

Celebrity Net Worth states that Kanye West has a total net worth of $6.6 billion, making him one of the three richest self-made Black people in U.S. history. He is a rapper, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur.

West rose to fame after the success of his 2004 debut studio album, The College Dropout. He has since become the richest musician in the world.

West and Kim Kardashian were friends for years before they started dating in 2011. They welcomed their first child in June 2013 and married in May 2014.

News of Kardashian and West’s divorce broke in January 2021. The divorce is still in progress.

Kris Humphries’ net worth: $35 million

Before marrying Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was married to basketball star Kris Humphries. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA player has a net worth of $35 Million.

Humphries, who is now retired, has played for the Toronto Raptors, the Dallas Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, and more. Humphries famously appeared on Kourtney and Kim Take New York, where fans watched his 72-day marriage to Kardashian fall apart.

Reggie Bush’s net worth: $25 million

Kris Humphries isn’t the only famous athlete Kim Kardashian has been linked to. She also dated Reggie Bush, an NFL player with a net worth of $25 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Throughout his NFL career, Bush earned $60 million in salary. He has played for the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, and more.

Bush and Kardashian dated on and off for about three years, starting in 2007.

Nick Cannon’s net worth: $20 million

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon dated between 2006 and 2007. Celebrity Net Worth states that the rapper, actor, and TV host has an estimated net worth of $20 million and an annual salary of about $5 million.

Cannon hosts VH1’s Wild ‘N Out (which formerly aired on MTV), and the reality singing competition show The Masked Singer.

He has famously fathered several children with multiple women, including sharing twins with iconic singer Mariah Carey. Model Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon’s eighth child in June, and the TV host is expecting another child with Abbey De La Rosa, with whom he already shares twins.

Between his eight children, California legal expert Goldie Schon estimated that Cannon pays about $2.2 million in child support every year (per The Sun).

