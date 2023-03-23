Peter Madrigal From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Says There Were Signs Tom Sandoval Was Cheating with Raquel Leviss: ‘I Dismissed It’

Many people were shocked when it was revealed in early March that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval had cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Given that the affair lasted for months, some also wonder if there were signs. According to Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal, a SUR manager, he saw signs that he initially “dismissed.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss allegedly had an affair for several months

According to a source who spoke to People, Sandoval had been cheating on Madix with Leviss “for upwards of six months all the while Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute alleged that Madix discovered the affair when she saw an X-rated video on Sandoval’s phone.

“She went into his photos, and he had screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other,” Doute shared on her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.

An insider told People of Madix’s reaction, “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels. This is someone she thought she knew, someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James [Kennedy]. She thought they were friends,” another person said. “This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal says he dismissed ‘signs’ that Tom Sandoval was cheating

In an interview with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Peter Madrigal spoke about the scandal. Madrigal shared that he “saw some things” that might have indicated Sandoval was cheating.

“I kind of dismissed it,” Madrigal said, adding that he believed “Sandoval is loyal to Ariana” and “would never do something like that.”

Madrigal did not elaborate on what he saw, however.

Still, he noted that the affair did shock him since he “thought [he] knew Sandoval.” He also initially believed Raquel was “a good person,” though he admitted he didn’t know her very well outside of the few dates they went on.

Andy Cohen claims he saw ‘odd energy’ between Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz

Bravo celebrity Andy Cohen alleged that, in hindsight, he saw “odd energy” between Sandoval and his close friend/business partner Tom Schwartz, which could have been a heads-up to something behind the scenes.

“When Schwartz was on with Sandoval on premiere night, there was some odd energy between them,” Cohen shared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers.”

According to Cohen, this made him wonder if Schwartz knew about the affair.

However, Sandoval’s statement on Instagram claimed that Schwartz did not know about or support the affair.

“I fully understand and deserve your anger & disappointment towards me,” Sandoval said. “But please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation. Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”