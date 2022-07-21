‘Peter Pan’: Disney Framed Captain Hook After This American Actor

Peter Pan is a movie based on J.M. Barrie’s original book, The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, a fan favorite at Disney World. The film first premiered in 1953 and featured child actors like Bobby Driscoll, Paul Collins, Hans Conried, and Catherine Beaumont. While there have been sequels and prequels of the original movie, many of the storylines still revolve around Captain Hook, Peter Pan, and Tinker Bell.

So who or what inspired such great characters in this movie series? Let’s find out.

Who inspired Captain Hook’s character in Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’?

Good morning to Hans Conried and Hans Conried only. pic.twitter.com/psctAewAbP — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 25, 2022

Captain Hook, also known as the world’s most famous crook, is a bloodthirsty pirate who ditches the high seas seeking revenge on Peter Pan. Their feud began back when Pan fed Hook’s arm to a crocodile, leaving him maimed for the rest of his life.

Even in his revenge mission and antagonist role, Hook manages to win the audience’s hearts through his antics. The character’s frustrations at constantly being pursued by a crocodile and not flying made him among the funnier, most sympathetic Disney villains.

What most Peter Pan fans don’t know, however, is that Hans Conried originally inspired Hook’s role in the film. The late actor did more than just a voiceover; he brought the character to life using his natural features including his long hair and mustache, which he agreed could be used as a reference.

This wasn’t the first or last significant role Conried played, though. As Life and Times of Hollywood reports, his diction and versatility helped him star in films like Can-Can, Twonky, and 5000 Fingers of Dr. T. Conried played an active role in the entertainment industry up until his death from cardiovascular disease in 1982.

A timeline of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell’s friendship

In Disney’s original version of the film, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell met under unexplained circumstances. But soon they became the closest of friends. A watered-down version of Batman & Robin, they went on many adventures to and from Neverland, exploring the world and conquering pirates.

At one point, their close relationship led many fans to think there was a secret love between them, though this wasn’t true. Pan didn’t have feelings for Bell, as evidenced by his pursuit of Wendy. However, both these characters enjoyed a lot of success in the film, which led fans to wonder who inspired them.

The real inspiration behind Peter Pan and Tinker Bell characters

Bobby Driscoll (C) films Treasure Island with Robert Newton | FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Well, Pan’s facial features and voice came from Disney’s first child actor, Bobby Driscoll, who the company contracted at the time. The boy was only 16 years old and had a bright future — until his boyhood charm disappeared. Later on, Disney canceled Driscoll’s contract, but his original voice on Peter Pan remains to date.

On the other hand, Tinker Bell became one of Disney’s pivotal brands, and rightfully so. The animated character drew inspiration from all-time Hollywood greats, Marilyn Monroe and Margaret Kerry.

At 22 years old, Kerry was already posing for sketches as a real-life Tinker Bell and acting out many of Bell’s actions in oversized props. Her footage was used as a guide for artists who created the animated film scenes, which led to the successful execution of Tinker Bell’s role in the film. Besides playing a voiceover for Bell, Kerry’s voice appears when the redhead mermaid speaks to Pan and Wendy at the lagoon.

Most of the animated movies you see on TV draw inspiration from real-life people. The 1953 Peter Pan animated movie was primarily a success because of these Disney stars’ small and significant contributions. Without them, we would never have experienced J.M Barrie’s original book as a live-action film.

RELATED: Disney Characters Inspired by Celebrities: You’ll be Surprised to See Who They Are!