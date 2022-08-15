Phil Collins Has Not 1, But 2 Sons Who Are Drummers Like Him

Phil Collins is a legendary musician responsible for hits like “In the Air Tonight” and “One More Night.” Collins has been in the spotlight since he was a young man. While he’s taken a step back from touring in recent years in order to focus on his health, his children have been carrying on his legacy. Many fans are familiar with his daughter, actor Lily Collins. But Phil Collins also has two sons who are just as invested in the music industry as their father.

How many children does Phil Collins have?

British drummer, singer, and songwriter Phil Collins performs at Ahoy as part of his The Trip into the Light World Tour, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 28 October 1997. | Paul Bergen/Redferns

Collins has been in several long-term relationships over the course of his life. The famous drummer has been divorced three times. His first marriage was to Andrea Bertorelli. The two tied the knot in 1975 and split just five years later, according to Biography. Collins adopted Bertorelli’s daughter after they were married. They went on to welcome a son named Simon before they divorced in 1980.

Four years after his first divorce, Collins married Jill Tavelman. They had a daughter, whom they named Lily, before they divorced in 1996. His third marriage was to Orianne Cevey. After they got married in 1999, Collins and Cevey had two sons, Nicholas and Matthew. Collins and Cevey would ultimately divorce in 2006. In the years since, while Collins has been involved in several relationships, he’s steered clear of matrimony.

Phil Collins’ oldest son has been playing drums since he was five

Phil Collins’ oldest son, Simon, started pursuing a career in music when he was just five years old, according to Closer Weekly. His love for entertaining was cemented when his father took him on tour and encouraged his love of music. Simon Collins wrote and performed music as soon as he was old enough to join a band. He released his own album, All of Who You Are, in 2000.

In 2003, the younger Collins started his own record label, going on to release three more albums. He also performed with his band, Sounds of Contact, from 2012 through 2018. As the lead vocalist and drummer, the musician has proven that he’s more than capable of carrying on his father’s legacy. In recent years, Simon Collins has been performing and writing music regularly, both as a solo artist and as a collaborator with other musicians.

Nic Collins started playing with Genesis in 2021

Like his older brother and his father before him, Nicholas “Nic” Collins started playing the drums when he was very young. He showed a natural talent for drumming. So when Phil Collins had to take a step back from performing the drums during his gigs with Genesis due to his health, his son took over for him. He played drums with the band on their 2021/2022 tour. Nic Collins also has his own band, called Better Strangers.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Nic Collins opened up about his father’s influence on his sound. “I’ve been really exposed to my father’s music my entire life, so it’s second nature,” he said. “But it’s completely different when you know the song as compared to when you’re actually playing it. At first, I listened to the live versions they’ve done on the most recent tours and then listened to the studio versions.”

The young drummer went on to note “It’s different to hear how my dad did it compared to what another drummer did [in concert], so obviously I want to be like what he did since he’s the one that played the song and wrote the actual drum part.”

