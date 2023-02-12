Who Is Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni’s Wife Brett Ashley Cantwell?

Nick Sirianni is the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles who has made headlines for not only his team’s play on the field but also his quirkiness and classic metaphors. In his short time as the Eagles coach he’s enjoyed a lot of success and now some fans want to find out more about his life off the field and the woman he’s married to.

The NFL coach’s wife is a private person. She tries to stay out of the limelight and doesn’t have any public social media accounts. Here’s what we do know about Brett Ashley Cantwell.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Where Sirianni and Cantwell met

Mrs. Sirianni, who also goes by her maiden name Brett Ashley Cantwell, was born on Aug. 26, 1986, in Springfield, Missouri to parents Debbie and Brad Cantwell. She has one brother and one sister. After college, she began working as an elementary school teacher and that’s when she met her future husband.

In 2011, they lived in the same apartment complex while Siranni was working as an offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. But that didn’t impress Cantwell because she didn’t know anything about football.

“He was like, ‘I work with the Chiefs.’ I didn’t care at all,” she recalled to Colts.com.

Brett Ashley Cantwell https://t.co/SMCRZjdB6o — Richest Biography (@Richestcebs) May 16, 2022

When the couple got married

Eventually, Cantwell agreed to go out on a date with Siranni and two years later, they got married.

The pair said “I do” on June 22, 2013, at Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. Following their wedding reception, the newlyweds went to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon.

Cantwell had to leave her teaching job and the state Missouri when her husband’s job required it. First that meant relocating to California when Sirinni was hired by the San Diego Chargers to be their offensive quality control coach. He later became the quarterbacks coach.

“I was from Missouri and had never moved out of Missouri,” she said. “I loved my job. I loved everything about Kansas City. I loved Nick more. So, it was all worth it.”

Then Indianapolis Colts gave him an offer to be the that team’s offensive coordinator. He accepted that position, but after three seasons was on the move again. In 2021, Sirianni finally got the opportunity to be the head coach in the league and was hired by the Eagles so he and Cantwell set down roots in the Philadelphia area. And, given his team’s success their family could be in town for many years to come.

How many children do Sirianni and Cantwell have today

Today, Sirianni and Cantwell have three children.

The couple welcomed their first son, Jacob, in 2015. Two years later their daughter, Taylor, was born, followed by the pair’s third child, Miles, in 2020.

The Sirianni kiddos have stolen the show on more than one occasion such as their dad’s press conferences after some big games.