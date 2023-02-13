Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Once Offered Everyone Money-Saving Tips

Jalen Hurts is leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl this year. The third-year quarterback has made a name for himself for his rushing ability and command of the game. He’s not just strategic on the football field, though. Jalen Hurts has been strategic about how he spends his money since signing with the Eagles in 2020. He even shared some of his favorite money-saving tips.

Jalen Hurts | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts spent less than 20% of his first $1 million

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a four-year contract worth over $6 million. His contract is officially coming due, and the Eagles are expected to pay top dollar to keep their star quarterback. That doesn’t mean Hurts is planning to spend all of his money at once. He has been just as disciplined financially as he has been on the field.

Hurts signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately found a financial adviser. That helped him maintain his cool when his first million hit his bank account. The famed quarterback told GQ that he spent $165,000 from his first million.

He told the publication that he spent a good bit of money on new clothes and jewelry. All told, he invested $30,000 into clothes and jewelry. Next, Hurts gave back to his community, earmarking $60,000 for charity during his first year in the NFL. He also spent $30,000 on rent and utilities, $10,000 on self-care, and $20,000 on work-related expenses.

Jalen Hurts has money-saving tips for his fans

Hurts didn’t spend all of his money at once, and even now, he’s careful about how he uses his cash. He also has some tips for new guys entering the NFL or even the average fan. Hurts told GQ that he doesn’t believe in being too flashy just for the sake of it.

Jalen Hurts | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

He noted that it could be easy to spend a lot of money, but new cars and big houses aren’t necessary in most cases. Hurts himself didn’t buy a house because he was living alone. He didn’t purchase a new car either, opting instead to pay off the loan on the used car he purchased in college. He advises others to do the same, noting that used cars and leased cars often offer a better value than new rides. Hurts also thinks most people can skip the five-star meals and cook at home. It’s certainly not bad advice.

While Hurts is best known for his football prowess, acting as the Philadelphia Eagle’s quarterback wasn’t his first job. Hurts started working when he was incredibly young. He told GQ that he took on his first gig as a middle school student.

Hurts started mowing lawns when he was 13 years old back in Houston. He kept the freelance gig all through high school. His father, a football coach, helped out with the side business. Hurts explained that he would toss his lawn mower in the back of his father’s truck, and he would drive him to his jobs.