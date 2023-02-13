‘Physical 100’: BBulkup Admits Taunting Fighters for ‘More Screen Time’

It’s hard to stand out on Physical 100 because it started with 100 cast members. But BBulkup admitted his taunting was about getting more screen time on the Netflix show and wanting to turn down the competitor who called his bluff.

BBulkup taunted the other competitors on ‘Physical 100’

holding my breath this entire Physical: 100 episode pic.twitter.com/hEZghVtSaD — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 28, 2023

One of the more unique entrances in the first episode is BBulkup. He walked in with a yellow printed shirt and a lot of gold jewelry. We learn that he was doing fitness before focusing on being an influencer.

He flirted with female contestants and taunted the male ones. BBulkup ranked in the top 50 and had the power to choose who he would face in a dangerous one-on-one death match.

The business owner was the only one who gave up his power to taunt others. “Out of those left, who thinks they’re the strong?” he asked.

“Who does this a**hole think he is?” Crossfitter Caro asked. “Trying to appear like he’s the main character?”

BBulkup considered refusing to fight Kim Sang-wook

BBulkup reviewed the episode of his fight with Kim Sang-wook for his YouTube channel. They both agreed that their fight was the most interesting.

“A lot of people were curious on why I said this,” BBulkup said. “I wanted to save the atmosphere of the show, be funny, and also, it was a death match. Before my turn to choose, everyone was being careful and shy. To be honest, I wanted to have more screen time on the show. I knew that the chance of me being first place and winning 300 million won was very low.”

“So I asked, ‘Does anyone think they’re the strongest?’ and no one said anything,” he continued. “I was going to draw the line after saying, ‘Is anyone strong as hell?’ If no one said anything again, I was going say, ‘OK, I guess I’m the strongest here,’ and then pick my opponent.”

But Sang-wook volunteered. BBulkup immediately had regrets. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘I’m so f****ed. What should I do? Wait a minute, I have the option to choose, can’t I just refuse and choose someone else?’” the business owner said.

“If I were to do that, I felt like everyone would talk sh*t about me, so I was debating on whether I should actually do it or not,” he said. The pressure was on when the MMA fighter stood in front of him. That’s when he knew there was no looking back.

He had a unique strategy for their fight

Contestants on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Most matches started with someone grabbing the ball first, then defending the ball. But BBulkup didn’t fight for the ball when Sang-wook grabbed it.

Instead, he felt like three minutes was too long and waited to run down the clock. Once it was closer to less than two minutes he chased him to get the ball. In the end, Sang-wook won, and BBulkup was eliminated. But he hoped to return if there’s a second season.