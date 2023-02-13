‘Physical 100’ Stars Say It Was ‘so Hard’ and ‘Starved’ to Make Their Torso Sculpture

One of the well-done aspects of Physical 100 is the set designs and props. A torso sculpture represents each contestant. Here is how the cast made them and prepared their bodies to get a certain look for the Netflix show.

The ‘Physical 100’ cast has plaster torsos to represent them

Physical 100 found 100 competitors across different occupations and hobbies to determine which one has the “perfect body.” They all had a plaster torso, and in the pilot, they sat on a podium with their height and weight.

That meant the clothed contestants could size each other up. Some of them showed pride in their sculpture, while others were intimidated by bigger torsos like Kim Kang-min.

Later in the competition, the athletes had to break their torsos with a hammer when they were eliminated through the dangerous one-on-one death matches. Some of them weren’t happy with this and wanted to take their torso home instead.

BBulkup and Park Jung-ho say it was hard making their ‘Physical 100’ torso

BBulkup had prison guard Park Jung-ho on his YouTube channel to review the first episode of Physical 100. The first episode started with a muscular man chiseling a sculpture. BBulkup wondered who that man was, while Jung-ho assumed it was Chef Lee Minwoo. However, that was wrong. The room of plaster torsos is then revealed.

“It was so hard making that,” BBulkup revealed. “We had to stay still with the plaster on for one hour.”

“To make my torso, my stomach. I had a lot of stomach fat at the time, so I lost weight and starved for two days,” Jung-ho revealed. “I was also controlling my water weight, and I thought I was going to faint after putting the plaster on for over an hour.”

They talked about seeing all the torsos and meeting everyone. “When I entered that room, it was cool to see all the torsos laid out,” BBulkup said. The episode showed his weightlifting pictures, and BBulkup said that was when he was in his best shape. He stopped because his business got busy.

How much do the plaster torsos weigh?

Jang Eun-sil and Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

There are a few episodes where the torsos aren’t shown. But they were brought back in episode 6, “The Weight of Survival.”

Eliminated players entered a room where their torsos were hanging. The game revealed they weighed 40 percent of their body weight. However, that weight was coming from weight tied to the plaster torso. It’s unclear how much the torsos weigh by themselves.

Everyone had to hold onto a rope to keep them in the air. The last five people remaining got to return to the game.

The players who saw their torsos hanging said it was cruel and disgusting since they looked like dead bodies. Another person called it “bizarre and upsetting.”

The torsos of the remaining contestants are kept in the same room as the pilot and are in a circle around the teams. But this survival game shows that the torsos might come into play in future games once again.