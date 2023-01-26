‘Physical 100’: Everything to Know About Agent H – the Swoon-Worthy UDT Contestant

Netflix has a lot in store for fans in 2023. First on the roster for its unscripted series is Physical 100. The series was teased in 2022 and brought in 100 contestants with athletic backgrounds to compete and see whose physique reigns supreme. Fans watch as some of Korea’s most well-recognized bodybuilders, Olympic athletes, wrestlers, and more show off their muscles, strength, and agility. Fans of Physical 100 have been thoroughly impressed by Agent H, a UDT soldier that has everyone swooning.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for Physical 100.]

UDT soldier Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ Episode 2 | via Netflix

Agent H is one of the top male contestants to be worried about on ‘Physical 100’

The unscripted survival series had a dynamic start. All 100 contestants enter a room with plaster busts made of their torsos in Physical 100 Episode 1. Fans felt the palpable tension as each contestant brought a different aura of shock, wonder, and even fear. Agent H was one of the earlier contestants to arrive. His real name is Hwang Ji-hun, and it is clear as day that he is a Korean soldier based on his uniform.

“When I first came in, all the torsos made me think of a Greek temple, and it was grand and imposing. I thought ‘The production team went all-out,” said Agent H when he first arrived. When it came to the first challenge of Physical 100, Agent H was in the top group of contestants that withstood the longest.

The first challenge had the 100 contestants divided into two groups. Each group had to hold on to a metal barricade from above. The person that could hold on the longest would get a special advantage during the first elimination challenge. Agent H’s backstory in the military and physique have every contestant worried.

During the first challenge, Agent H went up against bodybuilder Seol Ki-wan. But even he admits Agent H is scary and claims he is nicknamed “human murder weapon.” Who is Agent H outside of Physicak 100?

Agent H is a highly trained UDT reservist who also does Youtube

Anyone who follows Korean entertainment would have heard of Agent H before he joined Physical 100. He is one of Korea’s most recognized celebrity soldiers and has ties to Single’s Inferno Season 2 Jin-young, a former UDT soldier. When Agent H arrived on the unscripted survival series, he explained, “Under the Korean Navy’s Special Warfare Flotilla, I served as a sniper with the UDT.”

In Korea, the UDT, also known as the underwater demolition team (Korean Navy SEAL), was established by the US Navy in World War II. UDT soldiers serve as an elite special-purpose force. Agent H is a high-level sergeant but is also a Youtuber. His Youtube channel, Mission Possible, is based entirely on his military training and growing celebrity image.

Some of his videos include intense workouts, tactical training, skits, guest appearances with celebrities, and reviews. Agent H watches military-based series and movies and breaks down their authenticity. He has even reviewed the Netflix series D.P. According to Agent H’s MyDramaList profile, he was a main instructor in the unscripted series Fake Men.

Agent H was born in 1987 and is 36 years old. Fans can follow him on his verified Instagram account, @udtbro. With over 210K followers, he posts behind-the-scenes photos of his daily life, working on his channel, and professional photoshoots of his physique. If fans thought he was swoon-worthy on Phsycial 100, Agent H’s Instagram makes him to die for.

Did Agent H win his challenge against the Korean bodybuilder?

Physical 100 airs episodes on a scheduled basis, with the first two episodes hooking fans in. The second episode ended on a cliffhanger as Agent H goes into a brutal battle with Seol. The other contestants agree the fight will be tough as both are incredibly muscular and athletic.

The purpose of their challenge is to see which one is in possession of a weighted ball before the timer runs out. The episode ended with a slow-mo scene of Agent H lunging for the ball in a mess of wrestling, muddy water, and aggression.

Fans on Reddit are enthralled by Physical 100, with one fan commenting, “I’m totally hooked after seeing Agent H brawl the bodybuilder! That flip he did after being pinned down was so unexpected and turned the tables so quickly. Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger, but I’m rooting for Agent H to win!”

After two episodes, Physical 100 Episode 3 and Episode 4 will air on January 31 on Netflix. The series will premiere two episodes every week until Feb.21, with a one-episode finale.