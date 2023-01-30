‘Physical 100’: Everything to Know About Married Couple, Song A-reum and Kim Kang-min

There are some unique competitors on Physical 100. There is a duo who are siblings and a married couple, Song A-reum and Kim Kang-min. Here is everything to know about the bodybuilders competing on the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 1-2.]

Song A-reum and Kim Kang-min is the only couple on ‘Physical 100’

The other competitors were shocked when the couple came in together. Someone mentioned that they saw Kang-min on Youtube the day before.

“We’re a married bodybuilding couple of the same age,” he said. “We’ve been married for six years.”

The husband was very confident when he found his torso bust. “I saw the back and recognized it right away,” he said. “This is mine. Compared to the others, my torso looks much better-taken care of.”

What’s Kim Kang-min’s YouTube channel?

The bodybuilder’s YouTube handle is @KimKangmin. He shows his daily life and shares information about his exercise routine there.

On Jan. 26, he shared a video of going to a screening of Physical 100 with the cast. Arm wrestler Ha Je-yong is in it and jokes, “Kang-min didn’t show body vision well as expected. Kang-min has a lot of persistence.” Other reality TV cast members also gave their first impressions of each other.

The couple shared a Christmas-themed video last month with their daughter. They all dressed up like Santa and did a mukbang with smoked turkey legs, beef Bahn mi sandwiches, fries, and a salad from a restaurant. There are other mukbangs on his channel too, although he sometimes mentions being on a diet.

A-reum doesn’t have a channel, but she posts more on Instagram. The fitness model has already shared some behind-the-scenes photos with other cast members. In one post, she has multiple pictures with MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon. “My former idol stalker,” she captioned it. “Thank you for the nice seat.”

It looks like their daughter is already naturally interested in fitness. There is a video on the mother’s page showing their daughter doing push-ups.

Kim Kang-min has a company called Maxist

The bodybuilder has a brand called Maxist that offers exercise supplements and claims to have ingredients that optimize your workout. People are able to find different flavors in the shop. He also offers one-on-one training and has the clothing brand Be First or Best.

The couple works as trainers for Muscle Pro Gym on the side. So fitness is a huge part of their lives.

The second episode of Physical 100 showed the cast getting ranked from one to 100 after the pre-contest mission. Kang-min, one of the biggest guys, fell into the bottom 50 since it was harder for them to hold their body weight up. A-reum made it into the top 50.

The top 50 get the advantage of picking the person they’ll face in a one-on-one death match. Sadly, fans didn’t see who they’ll face. But they will have to win if they want to stay in the competition.