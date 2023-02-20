‘Physical 100’: Fans Decide Which Finalist They Want to See Win the Competition Series

Netflix‘s Physical 100 is almost at the finish line. The finale will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 21, and fans will see which contestant will be crowned with the best physique. Before the finale, the contestants participated in challenges inspired by Greek mythology on Physical 100. Out of 20 contestants, only five can make it to the finale. So far, the final five are Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, and, who fans speculate, Yun Sung-bin. But fans voted on which finalist they believe will win Physical 100.

Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min during Sisyphus challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

The pre-finale of ‘Physical 100’ left a handful of contestants remaining

The contestants of the Korean unscripted series broke off into teams and later became allies during the boat challenge. As a result, two teams were eliminated, but the contestants were again in for the fight of their lives. The ominous voice announced each team needed to delegate one member to one of the five challenges inspired by ancient mythology. While contestants like A-reum sacrificed themselves for their teammates on Physical 100, some challenges had clear winners.

Strongman Jo Jin-hyeong was victorious during the Atals challenge. He withstood holding a boulder over his shoulders for over two hours for the Physical 100 challenge. Park Jin-yong beat out non-Korean competitors Miracle and Dustin Nippert during the Prometheus challenge. When it came down to the Wings of Icarus challenge, everyone had their eye on Min-cheol.

The Physical 100 contestant is a trained mountain rescuer and ice climber who had more than it takes to win. Min-cheol blew away the contestants as he easily held on, sat, and shook out his arms. He was a clear winner from the get-go.

But fans are anxiously waiting for the outcome of the Sisyphus challenge. MMA fighter and Physical 100 contestant Choo Sung-hoon was the second to be eliminated after giving it his all. Olympic skeleton race Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min were head-to-head before the cliffhanger. With Sung-bin’s claims to fame for his brute strength and endurance, fans are confident he will win the challenge. If he does win, the final challenge for Physical 100 will be the ultimate battle, and fans have their thoughts on which finalist will win.

Fans voted Min-cheol as a favorite finalist to win ‘Physical 100’

On Twitter, I conducted a poll to see which finalist fans were rooting for to win Physical 100. Due to Twitter’s poll functions, only four finalists could be voted on. Fans picked between Min-cheol, Sung-bin, Jo-hyeong, and Jin-yong. Over four days, votes escalated, and there were two clear favorites.

In a tie for third place were Jin-hyeong and Jin-yong. Both contestants received a 2.3% vote from fans. With the final challenge for Physical 100 unclear, fans may not be so secure in finalists Jo-hyeong and Jin-yong’s endurance despite their strength. Sung-bin and Min-cheol have been highly talked about from the start of the competition series. Every contestant feared Sung-bin’s involvement and called him a “monster” regarding athleticism. But Min-cheol became a favored underdog who has won every quest so far. He claims his muscles were not built in the gym but by saving lives.

Fans must remember that the Twitter poll is based on speculation that Sung-bin will move on to the finale. After 87 votes, fans voted Min-cheol as the finalist they wanted to see win Physical 100. He received 52.9% of the votes. In second place was the beast, Sung-bin, with 42.5% of the votes.

Only one quest remains, and it will likely encompass multiple physical attributes, from strength, endurance, speed, and thinking. While Min-cheol is an underdog favorite, will his strength from being a mountain rescuer be enough to take on Sung-bin?

What does the winner of ‘Physical 100’ receive?

Winning a competition series means getting bragging rights. Regarding Physical 100, the winner has beaten 99 of the best athletes, from MMA fighters, national wrestlers, bodybuilders, fitness celebrities, and more. It sounds like a prize within itself. But Physical 100 has a real prize at stake.

Besides being crowned with the best physique, the winner gets 300,000,000 South Korean Won. Based on the current value of a Korean won versus an American dollar, the winner received roughly $231,324.57. The cash prize is still substantial and worthwhile compared to that of Netflix’s upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge.