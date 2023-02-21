‘Physical 100’ Finale: [Spoiler] Was Crowned Winner and Has the Perfectly Built Physique

Netflix‘s Physical 100 finale should have come with a warning that fans would need a tissue box. Only five contestants remain and would fight to the end to see who has the perfect physique. Fans had high hopes for their favorites like mountain rescuer Kim Min-cheol, but before the finale, there was a surprise that would change the dynamic. But whose body and years of experience reigned supreme?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 finale.]

Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Woo Jin-yong, Min-cheol, and Hae-min in ‘Physical 100’ finale | via Netflix

Yun Sung-bin was eliminated during the pre-finale challenge on ‘Physical 100’

From the get-go, Sung-bin was one of the most feared competitors in the series. His career and build as an Olympic skeleton racer even had Jo Jin-hyeong worried. But during the fourth quest, Sung-bin began to feel the weight of the Sisyphus challenge on Physical 100. Fans could see that he was starting to lose his endurance, but he tried to push ahead to honor his coach, Kim Sik, sacrifice. But fatigue got the better of him, and Sung-bin was eliminated.

Moving on to the Physical 100 finale was Jung Hae-min. Fans initially speculated that Sung-bin would have what it takes to survive until the finale. But Hae-min proved he is slightly better, “and I think my regular high-intensity cardiovascular endurance training played a big part in my victory.”

The finalists of Physical 100 finale are Min-cheol, Jin-hyeong, Jung Hae-min, Park Jin-yong, and Woo Jin-yong. While they have beaten some of the most brutal physical challenges, it is far from over, as only one can remain. They are eliminated in new challenges that test their endurance, strength, and agility.

Woo Jin-yong is the winner of the ‘Physical 100’ finale with the perfect physique

The ominous voice announces the first challenge is a five-way tug of war. The competitors must secure a key from their posts to set themselves free. Among Jin-hyeong, the battle is fierce due to his immense strength. Fans watched as Woo Jin-yong and Min-cheol came into possession of the key and unlocked themselves simultaneously. But Woo Jin-yong won by a fraction of a second, leading to Min-cheol’s elimination.

The following quest is inspired by a childhood game, ‘the square flip.’ On the floor are a series of black and white tiles. But for this challenge, there will be teams of two, and Jin-hyeong knew he was at a disadvantage in endurance and speed. The team with the most tiles flipped wins. As the winner of the previous challenge, Hae-min chose Park Jin-yong. The other team was Jin-hyeong and Woo Jin-yong.

As Jin-hyeong predicted, his endurance began to run out and cause shortness of breath. Hae-min and Park Jin-yong were saved, and Jin-hyeong had to go one-on-one against Woo Jin-yong. The winner of the square flip game was Woo Jin-yong. The pre-finale challenge tested endurance as the three remaining competitors took on a triangle shuttle run. They must ring a bell and return before time runs out. Park Jin-yong failed the challenge, leaving Woo Jin-yong and Hae-min as the finalists.

The Physical 100 finale gets intense as Woo Jin-yong and Hae-min must test their strength. Opposite each other, they must pull a heavy rope until one of them reaches the end first. Tensions ran high as Hae-min had a steady head start. Over time Woo Jin-yong lost his endurance. Head-to-head, fans were stunned as the rope came off the barrel and named Woo Jin-yong the winner of the Physical 100 finale.

Who is ‘Physical 100’ winner Woo Jin-yong?

Not all the contestants of Physical 100 got to reveal their backstories. With Woo Jin-yong being one of the finalists, he opened his heart to why he joined the Korean unscripted series. Over a delicious feast, Park Jin-yong explained he joined the series to bring more popularity and awareness to luge and make it easier for future athletes. Park Jin-yong expressed the same sentiment as a cross snowboarder.

“It’s a race where you have to jump and turn corners while you’re at it. I’m the first national team athlete for that sport in Korea. But I couldn’t make it into the Olympic Games. It’s just so hard,” explained Park Jin-yong. “A year before the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, the authorities decided to only support promising events, so there are no opponents at all now.”

Woo Jin-yong expressed he wants people to support and take an interest in the young athletes who are giving it their all. The Physical 100 finale winner was born in 1986 and was originally a physical education teacher with a Master’s degree. But his career path changed after serving as a marine during his mandatory military service. While in Canada in 2007, he fell in love with snowboarding and became an instructor before becoming a professional.

South Korea only acknowledged the sport in 2010, and Woo Jin-yong represented the country for nine years until cross snowboarding was no longer recognized. He is also a coach for South Korea’s National Snowboarding Team. With over 12K followers, fans can follow him on Instagram, @jdsbx.