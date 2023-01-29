‘Physical: 100’: How Much Is the Top Prize?

Physical: 100 is Netflix’s newest reality TV show. The South Korean series brings competitors from around the globe to compete against each other in a grueling physical competition. At the end of the series, just one out of 100 contestants will be victorious. They don’t just get bragging rights, though. Physical: 100 offers competitors the chance to compete for a massive cash prize.

How much money are competitors competing for in ‘Physical: 100’?

The last person standing at the end of Physical: 100 won’t just be named the person with the best physique. There is a pretty impressive cash prize attached to winning the competition. The last person standing at the show’s end will go home with 300,000,000 South Korean Won.

Choo Sung-hoon on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Each United States Dollar is worth around 1230 South Korean Won. 300 million South Korean Won is worth about $250,000 USD, a substantial prize for a reality TV show. While the top prize is impressive, It’s not the largest prize offered for a physical competition.

‘American Ninja Warrior’ offers a larger prize

Physical: 100 might be the newest physical competition show, but it’s far from the first. Physical competition shows that pit contestants against each other in feats of strength are nothing new. Over the years, there have been several. Some even have larger final prizes than Physical: 100.

Based on the Japanese competition show Sasuke, American Ninja Warrior has one of the largest prize pools to date. Competitors who beat the final stage take home $1 million. There is a big difference between American Ninja Warrior and Physical: 100, though. While there is a $1 million prize for American Ninja Warrior, only some seasons end with a competitor achieving total victory and earning the prize money. Despite the show airing 14 seasons, only two competitors have ever walked away with $1 million. At the end of Physical: 100, one competitor will win the prize money.

How many episodes of ‘Physical: 100’ are there?

The first two episodes of Physical: 100 were released on Jan. 24. Unlike other Netflix series, the physical competition show will not be released in one large batch. Instead, fans will need to tune in on Tuesdays to see the series’s latest installment.

Contestants on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

In total, season 1 of Physical: 100 will contain just nine episodes. The next two episodes will be released on Jan. 31, with episodes five and six released the following week on Feb. 7. While the schedule is set to release two episodes each week, The final episode will premiere alone. The finale, which will crown a winner, is set to drop on Feb. 21.