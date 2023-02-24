‘Physical 100’: Im Jeong-yun Bashfully Reveals He Is Getting Marriage Proposals From Fans

The contestants of Netflix‘s Physical 100 have become overnight celebrities. While some already have a massive following on social media as fitness celebrities, they are experiencing a level of fame like never before. Bodybuilder and model Im Jeong-yun has experienced a lot of admirers since appearing on Physical 100.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 finale.]

Im Jeong-yun during first quest on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

Im Jeong-yun was eliminated during the bridge quest on ‘Physical 100’

The competition series has more than a few well-known bodybuilders like Kim Kang-min, Kim Chun-ri, and Im Jeong-yun. Jeong-yun is a bodybuilder and model who studied Adapted Physical Education at Korean National Sports University. He has been working out since his second year of high school but admits he is not as built as the others.

During the first elimination quest, Jeong-yun went up against one of the most feared competitors, Ha Je-yong. Despite Je-yong’s immense strength and size, Jeong-yun was victorious. He then joined Tarzan’s team for the bridge quest alongside Shim Ee-ddeum, DBO, and Bang Sang-hyeok. But the challenge was the end for the team as MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon and his team eliminated them.

But Jeong-yun and the others eliminated team got a chance at redemption. Their busts were modified with their body weight. They had to hold on for as long as possible and not allow it to crash onto the ground. Jeong-yun was the third to be eliminated from his team, with Ee-ddeum being one of the winners and being readmitted into Physical 100.

Despite his elimination from Physical 100, Jeong-yun has received fame, even more so through DM’s on Instagram.

Fans have gotten flirty with Jeong-yun on Instagram since ‘Physical 100’

On Ee-ddeum’s Youtube channel, @euddeume, Tarzan’s teams, minus DBO, met to discuss the bridge challenge. Strongman Jin-hyeong also joined them. They discussed their thoughts on the challenge, with Tarzan calling out Physical 100’s bad editing that made the team look bad. But they also cracked a few jokes about their time on the series and what has happened since then.

Since Physical 100, Jeong-yun admits he has seen an influx of new female followers and DMs. “Most of my followers on Instagram are men. After Physical 100, more women started to follow me. They also sent me a lot of DMs,” explained Jeong-yun. “But there were a lot of people that asked for marriage.”

Once hearing that, Ee-ddeum erupted into laughter, and they all wanted to know what he replied. A true gentleman, Jeong-yun replied, “Oh, thank you.” But he also shyly admits that the DMs from female followers would message, “I’ll make all the money, so let’s get married.”

On that note, Sang-hyeok admits he wants to receive more female followers. But his DMs are drastically different from Jeong-yun. His DMs are from overseas fighters and powerlifters who wish to challenge him.

What has Jeong-yun been up to since the competition series?

On Instagram, @imjeongfit, Jeong-yun has over 118K followers. His bio says he is a fitness model, Youtuber, and NPCA ASIA PRO. Seeing as Physical 100 was likely filmed a few months ago, Jeong-yun has continued his life and helped promote the series. Fans can see that he has done a lot of body profile shoots. He has also appeared in W Korea with his co-stars.

Jeong-yun revealed his original dream was to be a dancer. While pursuing physical education, he fell deeper in love with fitness, but “A dancer is literally a person who dances. I am still a dancer. After my busy schedule, I will do a dance I haven’t been able to do before.”

Before the Physical 100 finale, Jeong-yun posted on Instagram, revealing he had graduated from university. Despite his newfound fame, Jeong-yun wants to pursue YouTube, fitness center management, and clothing business in the future.