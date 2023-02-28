‘Physical 100’: Jang Eun-sil Wrestled Bodybuilder Kim Kang-min

Fans watched different fighting styles at the beginning of Netflix’s Physical 100. But we didn’t see everyone step outside their comfort zone in the matches. Wrestler Jang Eun-sil and bodybuilder Kim Kang-min wrestled after doing the show, and fans gave their reactions.

Jang Eun-sil and Kim Kang-min didn’t work together on ‘Physical 100’

Physical 100 started out as an individual game. But teams later formed, and Jang was voted to be a team leader. That was a compliment to her skills, but all competitors except for cross-fitter Seo Ha-yan didn’t choose her team. She got the competitors that the other team leaders didn’t want.

On the other hand, Kim was on Ma Sun-ho’s team with his wife, Song A-reum. Jang competed against their team in the boat challenge.

Yun Sung-bin and Ma Sun-ho’s team beat Jang and the team of previously eliminated players by two minutes and 20 seconds. Other stars were shocked the time was so close. So the bodybuilder helped cut Jang’s time in the show short. But they kept in touch after filming and wrestled with each other.

Jang Eun-sil wrestles Kim Kang-min

Kim shared a video back in November hitting the mat with Jang. In the beginning, she breaks down the different styles of wrestling, takedowns, and the point system of the game.

Jang then showed how to sprawl out on the ground. “But my weight is over 100kg,” Kim said. “Let’s try rolling it,” the wrestler told him.

Kim sprawls out on the ground, and Jang wraps her arms around his waist. She manages to roll him around in different directions. The bodybuilder seemed shocked.

“Mr. Kang-min lowered his stomach a little more,” she explained. “But the strength was so good that I endured it with all my might.”

They then switched places. Kim struggled to pick Jang up when she was on the ground. The video ended with them wrestling. Jang took him down and started to move him out of bounds. But Kim managed to pick her up and turn things around. This shows that their weight difference didn’t matter if Kim didn’t have good technique.

‘Physical 100’ fans react to their video

Jang Eun-sil and Agent H on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Fans shared this video on Reddit. They had a lot to say about how things played out on the mat.

“Eun-Sil stole my heart. She can keep it,” someone wrote.

“Dude seems to have a pretty small gas tank, a little slow and moderately flexible,” a fan commented. “Big muscles take a lot of energy to use, are hard to get moving, and their size limit range of motion. Dude looks awesome though.”

“I wouldn’t watch this specific video to make any assessments about anything,” someone replied. “But you’re not wrong.”

“Kang min looks like a t-rex tryna grab Eun-Sil with them little hands. :D” one person added.

Kim caught on quickly to the techniques. But Jang put up a good fight. It looks like the athletes have stayed good friends after the reality TV show.