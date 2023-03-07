‘Physical 100’: Jung Hae-min Wants Netflix to Release Finale Raw Footage on YouTube, ‘Lies Are Lies’

Sadly, Physical 100 didn’t end on the best note. Jung Hae-min wants the final match controversy settled by the Netflix Korea production team releasing the raw footage on YouTube.

Jung Hae-min accuses Woo Jin-yong of lying about stopping during ‘Physical 100’ final match

Jung did another interview with Sports Seoul. He addressed the timeline production released according to a recording of the contest. The cyclist accused Woo Jin-yong and production of lying.

“I am also careful that Woo Jin-yong will be criticized,” the runner-up said. “But lies are lies.” He claimed that Woo stopped the game, and Woo previously claimed production made that call.

“The timeline disclosed by the production team is not true,” Jung said. “It is true that Woo Jin-yong raised his hand first and stopped. A large number of people who saw the scene know this fact.”

Jung says the production team changed their story multiple times

“Some people even heard that Jin-yong Woo had stopped playing. Even so, Woo Jin-yong and the production team are lying,” he continued. The contestant said the production team has changed their story multiple times.

“The first time, it was said it was an audio problem, and the second time they said they cut the line and resumed the race, but I didn’t even know I was ahead of 45m, and there was no mention to me to check the line,” he said. Jung refuses to talk to the production team for a specific reason.

“I kept calling PD Jang Ho-ki, but he didn’t answer. They say to me, ‘I can show you the original because Woo Jin-yong has never raised his hand’, but from my point of view, how can I know whether the video PD Jang shows is the original or edited version?” he asked. Jung revealed what he wanted instead.

“It is best not to show the original to me personally, but to release the original through platforms such as YouTube,” he said. “Even during the waiting time, the camera continued to run, so we had to let them know what the situation was like from beginning to end.”

Woo denies interrupting the match

Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Woo Jin-yong, Min-cheol, and Hae-min in ‘Physical 100’ finale | via Netflix

Woo addressed Jung’s version of events on Instagram with a screenshot of the production team’s timeline. He denies raising his hand to stop playing.

“Not long ago, through YTN star, the production team released a timeline based on the original filming and audio files,” read part of the statement. “I think the facts revealed by the production team are in line with the truth. In particular, the claim that I was the first to raise my hand to stop the game is not true. Within minutes of the start of the finals, my wheels started making a loud noise. Still, I kept pulling the rope as best I could, but the crew stopped the match.”

Fans will have to wait and see if the reality TV show’s production team will give Jung what he wants to clear up the rumors. Or their timeline will be the only thing production will release.