‘Physical 100’: Kim Kyeong-baek Says He Was Paralyzed After the Hanging Competition

Some of the fiercest competitors on Netflix’s Physical 100 were part of the UDT. But one of them was hurt long after the hanging competition. Kim Kyeong-baek revealed how long it took him to recover.

Kim Kyeong-baek’s arm was paralyzed from the ‘Physical 100’ hanging competition

The real survival of the fittest

We heard multiple times throughout the episode that people’s arms were going numb trying to hang onto the bars. Most decided to drop at that point except for the last two remaining in the second wave.

Kyeong-baek and Olympic gymnast Yang Hak-seon held out as long as they could. The former instructor stayed still while looking at Hak-seon. Someone described him as being like a corpse. MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon was surprised he lasted so long, given his weight.

“I didn’t want to lose, so there was a battle of wills,” he said. Kyeong-baek admitted his arms were numb, but he couldn’t give up.

Dustin Nippert beat Kyeong-baek on ‘Physical 100’

Kyeong-baek shared pictures of himself picking his opponent for the one-on-one death match and fighting on Instagram. “I knew my arm would come back one day,” read the caption, according to Instagram’s translation. “Didn’t know I would be paralyzed for 2 months. Since I couldn’t decide which to choose Headed to the point! Nippert! Happy to be friends of the same age. Never intended to lose. However, I lost. Nothing but a loser.”

He also previously shared photos of himself holding onto the bars and being in the pool afterward. The ex-UDT instructor said he was lucky in one of the posts.

Dustin Nippert is a former baseball player, who played eight seasons in Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball.

He wasn’t the only UDT contestant eliminated. Agent H also was beaten in his match.

Some fans don’t think it was worth it for Kyeong-baek

The advantage given to those who performed well in the pre-mission was that they could pick the person they wanted to fight. Reddit fans discussed if this reward was worth it for Kyeong-baek.

“Oh my god, was winning that challenge worth it? Not really. I wonder if that’s why he wasn’t able to win the death match challenge afterwards. I was rooting for him. :(“ one person wrote.

“The winners were handicapped. Pretty messed up,” someone claimed.

“Zombie guy had a point in dropping instantly,” another fan replied.

“This competition is ruthless,” a person wrote. “Basically most of them were hanging onto the bar by limiting blood flow to their arms. For an advantage that wasn’t worth much. Being able to select can also be a burden.”

“These challenges got to be made safer in the future,” someone suggested. “Adding a bell that chimes and lets the contestants know they must move to another hanging bar or be eliminated would have helped. People will fall from being tired instead of hanging forever.”

This goes to show that the contestants have to be strategic when it comes to these challenges. Winning one could cost you losing in the next phase of the reality TV show.