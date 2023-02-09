‘Physical 100’ Quests Test Competitors for These 5 Abilities

Contestants on Physical 100 are using all their strength and mental ability to move forward in the game. Netflix revealed which five abilities they had in mind when they came up with those tough quests.

‘Physical 100’ cast competitors of different backgrounds

The season started with 100 people from different occupations and hobbies. Actors, MMA fighters like Choo Sung-hoon, wrestlers, athletes who compete on the national level, a farmer, a car dealer, and more were in the mix.

The show claimed its goal was to whittle down the overwhelming cast to the one person who has the “perfect body.” Producers found a wide range of people of different ages, races, and gender.

The winner gets 300 million won, which is $238,000. Of course, there is also the ego boost of winning such an intensely physical game.

Netflix says ‘Physical 100’ quests test for the best of 5 abilities

The quests so far are varied and have sometimes taken the competitors by surprise. Where one challenge benefits people with less weight, the next one might benefit the bigger players. So it’s harder to predict who will win.

“Quests and missions were designed according to a special ability indicator, shape of a pentagon, requiring the winner to have muscular strength, balance, endurance, agility, and strong willpower,” Netflix told Insider.

The pentagon has popped up in different moments of the show. The first pre-mission, where contestants had to hang onto bars as long as possible, had a pentagon on the pool cover with squares of numbers from one to 100.

Athletes have also caught on to these aspects being part of the game. The ones hanging on the longest said it was all coming down to will. One-on-one matches were a toss-up between strength and agility. Secondly, the sand quest required more balance and agility. The third quest to pull the one-and-a-half-ton boat was more about strength.

Will ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ be similar?

Tarzan and Shim Eu-ddeum on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Physical 100 gets compared to Squid Game for having people play dangerous games for money. But the actual reality show based on the scripted show hasn’t been released. However, recent reports claimed the U.K. version of Squid Game: The Challenge had complaints from contestants.

Variety claims 228 of 456 contestants were eliminated immediately through a game of “Red Light, Green Light.” Contestants claimed they were “left freezing in a cavernous airplane hanger” and some of them had to stay still almost for 30 minutes. Medics were reportedly called multiple times to attend to cold contestants.

Producers Studio Lambert and The Garden released a statement in response to the claims. “We care deeply about the health of our cast and crew, and the quality of this show,” reads the statement. “Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue. We’ve taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including after care for contestants – and an independent adjudicator is overseeing each game to ensure it’s fair to everyone.”