‘Physical 100’ Stars Didn’t Think Jang Eun-sil’s Team Would Complete the Boat Quest

Physical 100 has men and women competing in the same quests on Netflix. But there were still competitors skeptical of what the women could accomplish. These stars admit they thought Jang Eun-sil’s team wouldn’t complete the boat quest.

Team Jang Eun-sil and Team Kim Sang-wook aligned for quest 3

‘Physical 100’ cast members | Netflix

The third quest had two teams work together to move a one-and-a-half-ton boat to a dock. Kim Sang-wook was the leader of the players who earned another chance to continue after elimination.

No one wanted to align with that team since they were perceived as weaker, and the same happened for Jang’s team, which had the most women. So they were left to work together.

In the end, they lost only by two minutes and 20 seconds. They were eliminated from the competition.

‘Physical 100’ stars say it’s amazing Jang Eun-sil’s team completed the boat quest

Cho Jung-myung, Son Hee-dong, Yun Sung-bin, Miracle, and Jo Jin-hyeong reviewed episodes 7 and 8 for a YouTube video. They watched Jang and Kim’s teams do the boat quest.

“When we had to pull the ship, I thought that team wouldn’t even be able to complete the race,” Cho admitted. He wasn’t the only one.

“The fact that they did it is amazing,” Jo said. They watched both teams start to push the boat together after loading it.

“They were faster than us,” Son told Yun, who agreed. They watched the team struggle to get the boat into the last inches of the dock.

“My team wasted a lot of time here,” Jo said. “So I assumed these guys couldn’t do it. How can they do it when we barely managed?”

“They did better than my team did here,” Yun admitted. The other cast members laughed at this.

Jo Jin-hyeong said Jang Eun-sil ‘drove me crazy’

this is an appreciation post to the women on physical: 100 ✨ pic.twitter.com/CySTeZ4yT6 — Golden (@netflixgolden) February 15, 2023

It was obvious that some of the athletes already knew each other and wanted to help each other. However, Jang didn’t always get that advantage.

In fact, fellow wrestler Nam Kyung-jin said he wanted to go to the end with her only to challenge her team. Her team beat them in the sand quest, and they were eliminated.

Jo, who earned the title of the strongest man, revealed in the video that Jang wanted to align with him. “When I first met Eun-sil, she said, ‘If there is a strength match, you have to team up with me,’” he said.

The time came when teams had to find an ally for the boat quest. “You know what she said?” the car dealer asked. “‘Do you remember our promise?’ Man, that drove me crazy.’ What can I do? I had to win.”

Everyone else laughed at this. So Jang was repeatedly underestimated and was avoided by other teams. Who knows how far her team would’ve gone if things had played out differently? In the end, they proved muscle isn’t the only determining factor of a winning team. Strategy, team work, and will are also important to succeed in Physical 100.