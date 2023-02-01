‘Physical 100’: What Is Shim Eu-ddeum’s Famous YouTube Channel?

Men and women are fighting for the title of having the “perfect body” on Netflix’s Physical 100. There are also multiple YouTubers who show their fitness journeys. One of them is Shim Eu-ddeum. Here is her channel and why she started it.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 Episode 1-3.]

Shim Eu-ddeum was recognized on ‘Physical 100’

The real survival of the fittest

The first episode showed the cast meeting for the first time. BBulkup greeted Eu-ddeum. “When I was younger, I saw you in lots of magazines,” he said. She laughed at this.

“I’m an exercise YouTuber with 1.21 million subscribers,” she said in her intro. “I’m ambitious when it comes to exercising or doing something physical. Because my self-esteem is at 100, I also want to give a perfect score to my confidence in my body.”

Agent H also seemed to recognize her, and bodybuilder An Da-jeong said she was a fan. So where can fans watch Eu-ddeum’s channel?

What is Shim Eu-ddeum’s YouTube Channel?

The athlete goes by Euddeume on YouTube. Her most popular videos are quick stretching and workout videos. There is another video where she talks to her friend about her weight loss goals. Eu-ddeum made a meal plan and went over pilates exercises for her.

On Jan. 20, she posted a vlog going to the premiere of Physical 100 with the cast. “I was very surprised that Eu-ddeum was so pretty in person,” Agent H joked. “She kind of looked not so significant from when I saw on her videos. But she looks amazingly beautiful to see her in person.” Eu-ddeum laughed at this and said he was prettier.

She also talked to married couple Song A-reum and Kim Kang-min. “Kang-min, just standing still is like doing cardio exercise for him,” Eu-ddeum joked. He laughed and said standing is hard for him.

“Kang-min actually didn’t stand but lied down when we were shooting,” the YouTuber joked. “He was sweating whenever we did something. So I worried a lot about him.”

Her other videos include her powerlifting to train for a competition, vlogs of her vacations, and more.

Why she started her YouTube channel

Shim Euddeum on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Eu-ddeum recently released a book of personal essays about her journey. She made a video explaining why she started making videos.

“Since the moment I started YouTube until now, I think I’ve been delivering the same message,” she said. “I hope everyone’s healthy and happy. I hope it’s not just an exterior thing and you’re happy and healthy from the inside. And I hope that’s what your life is based on.”

All of Eu-ddeum’s hard work paid off. She made it into the top 30 competitors and got to choose her opponent in a one-on-one match. The YouTuber won and is moving forward in the competition.