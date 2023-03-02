‘Physical 100’: Who Was the Oldest and Youngest Contestant of the Competition Series?

Netflix‘s Physical 100 is still a hot topic of discussion. The competition series was not shy about casting athletes of all ages, male and female. The series had it all from bodybuilders, fitness celebrities, and national athletes. But it begs the question of who was the oldest and youngest contestant in Physical 100 and how far they got.

Choo Sung-hoon during pre-elimination challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon was the oldest contestant of ‘Physical 100’

Among the 100 contestants, they were all blown away when Choo Sung-hoon entered the room. Dressed in a tailored suit and sunglasses, the steel fox has everyone giddy with excitement and star-struck. The Japanese native is a fitness celebrity in South Korea and among global fans. He began his athletic career in Judo before becoming an MMA fighter.

The contestants flocked to shake his hand. His mixed martial arts career is impressive as he is trained in karate, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and submission wrestling. Representing South Korea, he won gold at the 2001 Asian Judo Championships. After many years in the sport, he signed a contract with ONE Championship. So far, he has a total of 25 wins and 16 defeats.

When it comes to Physical 100, Sung-hoon is the oldest contestant. He was born on July 29, 1975, in Osaka, Japan. He is currently 47 years old and has no plans to retire as an athlete. Sung-hoon joined the competition series and explained, “I still compete with young fighters. I want to show people that even at this age, there’s a way to beat young people.”

Sung-hoon’s physique is impeccable, with a chiseled torso and abs. While he is the oldest contestant on Physical 100, a close second is corrections officer Park Jung-ho. While his age is unknown, he revealed he is in his 40s. Physical 100 Strongman Jo Jin-hyeong is also in his 40s at the age of 41.

National TaeKwonDo athlete Kim Byeong-jin was the youngest on ‘Physical 100’

With a 29-year age difference, the youngest contestant of Physical 100 was Kim Byeong-jin. Everyone was surprised when he was one of the last to enter and wearing his high school uniform. Jin-hyeong was perplexed and unsure of what the series would entail. There was even a comment about Byeong-jin not being in school.

He soon revealed he was a national athlete and a free poomsae competitor. Behind his kind smile and youthful appearance, Byeong-jin was on a mission. He commented, “I’ll show you how fearsome teens can be.”

Cheerleader Jo Yeon-joo is likely the second youngest contestant on the series at 24 years old. A quick look at the remaining contestants has many averaging in their 30s or late 20s. Fans will be surprised to learn that youthful fitness star Shim Ee-ddeum is 32 years old.

How far did Sung-hoon and Byeong-jin get in ‘Physical 100’?

The oldest and youngest contestants of Physical 100 have drastically different stories about their time on the series. Byeong-jin went up against Physical 100 dancer Miracle during the first quest. The two had a fun time and gave each other heart signs. But Miracle ultimately won the challenge, leading to Byeong-jin’s elimination.

Sung-hoon went farther into the series, having won the bridge and boat quest. But his run came to an end during Physical 100’s Greek-mythology-inspired challenges. He took on the Sisyphus challenge alongside Yun Sung-bin, Jung Hae-min, and Ma Sun-ho. Sun-ho was the first to be eliminated after losing strength and possibly spraining his ankle. As the battle went on, Sung-hoon also lost his strength and power.

He could not get enough momentum and strength to push the boulder down the hill before the timer ran out. “I wanted to win and remain until the end. It’s such a shame. My muscular strength was fine, but I kept running out of stamina as the game went on, so I couldn’t use my strength,” explained Sung-hoon.

When it came time to destroy his plaster bust, Sung-hoon looked upset over having lost. “But I think becoming one of the final 20 out of 100 must give the middle-aged guys watching this show a bit of hope and courage,” said Sung-hoon.

Physical 100 is available to stream on Netflix.